A man who threatened passengers and crew on a recent flight, engaging in a bizarre rant about how a fellow traveller was trying to “steal his DNA”, has been charged with interference of a flight crew.

Michael Aaron Ganter has appeared in federal court following the incident, which took place onboard a Frontier flight on 9 February.

“Passengers who threaten violence in the close confines of a commercial aircraft put everyone in danger,” said US Attorney Michael Easley.

“My office will continue to aggressively prosecute federal crimes in the skies and ensure the safety of the flying public.

“Safe air travel is essential to our economy and keeping families connected.

“No passenger, flight crew, or flight attendant should have to fly in fear.”

The service from New York’s LaGuardia airport was scheduled to land at Orlando, Florida but was forced to divert to Raleigh-Durham International in North Carolina after Ganter allegedly threatened to kill everyone onboard.

One person from flight 1335 told ABC11 that the man had threatened a baby.

Video filmed by someone seated nearby and posted to Twitter at the time showed six male passengers restraining the disruptive man.

“Guy started flipping out saying the lady behind him was sticking him with needle to steal DNA,” tweeted the user who posted the video.

“Said he’d smack every mf on this plane... Threatened a baby... Said he’d kill everyone on this plane,” they added.

Ganter was restrained and escorted off the plane by police once it had landed in Raleigh.

Remaining passengers were forced to wait at Raleigh-Durham airport for two hours before the aircraft could take off again for Orlando.