A Singaporean man spent several minutes with his hand stuck in a cup holder during his flight to Vietnam after trying to see if it would fit through the hole.

Abraham De Laure, 29, was on a flight to Ho Chi Minh City with his friend – a local influencer named Darshen Kuna – when the incident occurred. In a sign of true friendship, Kuna took out his phone and filmed it.

The video was later posted on TikTok, where it has amassed over 475,000 views.

The video begins with De Laure’s hand already in the hole. He asks Kuna to “put butter” on it to try and squeeze it out.

“Don’t call the flight attendant,” he says, evidently a little embarrassed.

However, the video then cuts to Kuna telling a flight attendant what happened; after briefly trying to assist De Laure, the woman tells the pair that the crew has no more butter.

The video finishes with De Laure trying his best to remove his hand by force, but to no avail. He later told Singaporean publication Mothership that the whole ordeal reportedly lasted around 10 minutes.

“Basically, I let my intrusive thoughts win,” he said. “I was relieved that it got out.”

De Laure later told Insider that his hand was bruised afterwards, and that he was surprised Kuna’s videos has received so much interest.

“We didn’t think that people would be so invested in it,” he said.

Several TikTok users demanded a “Part 2”.

Kuna later uploaded a second video in which he shows De Laure managing to pull out his hand.

The follow-up video has garnered over 440,000 views at the time of writing, with TikTok adding a warning to the original video saying that “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt”.