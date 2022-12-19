Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man refused to swap seats to sit beside his girlfriend on a flight after “she kept complaining” on holiday.

The 21-year-old man shared the story on Reddit, asking readers what they thought of his behaviour.

In the popular subreddit called “Am I the A**hole (AITA)”, the user titled his post: “AITA for not switching seats with some lady on the plane to sit with my girlfriend?”

Explaining the situation, the American user says he and his girlfriend travelled to Ohio for a few days after finishing their exams. But, during the break, “she starting finding things to complain about,” he said.

Using an example of one incident, the man shared: “I suggested we get the free breakfast with our hotel instead of going to some coffee shop and when we went she kept complaining about how the coffee is weak and she needs another one, so I complied and we went to a coffee shop.”

The couple live on the West Coast, so the trip involved a four-hour flight home and, after arriving at the airport, the man said: “I tell her I’m tired and let me rest, don’t talk to me until we get home and she gets all mad and complains.”

Because their flight was overbooked and full, the couple had to sit apart on the plane. As the woman wanted to be beside her boyfriend, she asked the willing passenger sitting next to her to swap seats.

At this point, the man said: “I literally said ‘give me a break’ and told her no.”

However, this upset his girlfriend, and: “She went back crying, but I just wanted a damn break.”

The fallout continued after the couple had returned home, with the woman saying to her boyfriend that he “embarrassed her on the flight.”

After asking followers, “AITA?”, people were quick to respond, with over 2,500 comments mounting up.

The majority of Reddit users questioned the relationship in general. “Why are you a couple?”, a user asked, with someone else commenting: “Do you know why you’re still together?”.

“I’m getting vibes that this relationship might not be entirely happy,” one person adds.

“Nothing brings out the absolute worst in people like air travel,” a user concludes.