Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marty Supreme has been a huge success grossing over $147 million since its opening - and now its spurring a new tourism interest.

The New York City-set movie, which sees Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet) use his ping-pong skills to hustle for money, is now showing up in how people travel. Google searches for “table tennis championships” and “table tennis games near me” are up 5,000 percent in the past month, according to travel booking platform Bokun. And searches for “Space Ping Pong NYC,” a table tennis bar resembling one of the movie sets, have surged by 2,600 percent.

The movie, set in the 1950s, has also had a global impact on table tennis tourism, Bokun said.

It found that Google searches for “the world team table tennis championships 2026” — hosted in London this May at the OVO Arena Wembley and Copper Box Arena — have skyrocketed by 5,000 percent in the past 30 days alone.

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme , which is set in the 1950s. The movie has sparked a new interest in table-top tourism ( A24 )

Searches for “ping pong bar Amsterdam”, meanwhile, are up 250 percent, and “table tennis bars Denmark” by 79 percent.

Bokun also discovered that searches for “ping pong brunch experiences” have soared by 250 percent.

Samuel Jefferies, Senior Growth Marketing Manager at Bókun, explained why the data points to an opportunity for the travel industry.

“As searches for live events and related experiences surge following the release of Marty Supreme, it’s clear film and television continue to act as cultural accelerators — pushing niche interests into the mainstream and breathing new life into destinations, events and experiences,” he said.

open image in gallery The Marty Supreme effect has been global, with searches for ‘ping pong bar Amsterdam’ up 250 percent and for ‘ table tennis bars Denmark’ by 79 percent ( Volodymyr Shevchuk - stock.adobe.com )

“With searches for ‘World team table tennis championships 2026’ increasing by more than 5,000 percent since its release, the film is having a direct impact on live event tourism. Hosted in London, this reflects how powerful cultural moments can boost global tourism,” he added.

“Even more interesting is the impact the Marty Supreme film is having on the rising trend of social sports experiences.

“With Google search traffic showing an increase in searches for ping-pong bars and table tennis venues globally, we predict the film will have a significant influence on travel experiences and choices in 2026.”