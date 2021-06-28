Six days after Matt Hancock warned international travel would be reopened only “when it’s safe to do so”, his replacement will tell MPs about his plans to “return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible”.

The travel industry has broadly welcomed the appointment of the new health secretary, Sajid Javid. Senior figures expect Mr Hancock’s blocking of easing journeys abroad to be replaced with pragmatism from Mr Javid.

Just six days ago, the now-disgraced health secretary warned: “There will be hassle, there will be delays, because the priority has got to be to keep the country safe and stop the virus coming back in.

“We want to protect this amazing progress we’ve made at home with the vaccination programme. We’ll get there when it’s safe to do so.”

But his replacement, Mr Javid, said his priority was “to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible”.

The hope among airlines, holiday companies and the wider travel industry is that the new health secretary will be more open to international travel.

Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: “He’s a libertarian and pro-business after his previous experience as Chancellor.

“I think Sajid Javid will unblock the logjam the sector has been experiencing and safely speed up wider overseas travel this summer. I also believe it’s possible he can unlock more green list countries from 19 July and enable those double-jabbed to be exempt from quarantine from that date.

“He’s a man who wants to do business with the travel sector and understands the pressures firms are under.”

The co-owner of Kicheche Safari Camps in Kenya, Paul Goldstein, said: “Everyone from Chris Whitty to Theresa May has said we ‘must learn to live with Covid’ and this includes allowing vaccinated people to travel where they like .

“If he does that, travel may have a chance, or at least a better chance than it had with Hancock in charge.

“We don’t want money, we want to be able to do our jobs, Mr Javid. Throw us a bone please not a traffic light.”

The former director of strategy for the British Airways parent company, IAG, proposed a novel idea for the new health secretary.

“NHS staff deserve a break and some recognition,” said Robert Boyle. “The travel industry needs some financial help. How about the government paying for an overseas break for everyone in the NHS?”

At present Gibraltar, Iceland and Malta are the only feasible holiday destinations on the government’s “green list,” but several other islands, including the Balearics of Spain, Madeira and Barbados are on the “green watchlist” – meaning quarantine could be imposed at any time.