Mauritius drops all remaining Covid travel rules

The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius will end all remaining Covid travel requirements from Friday, including testing on arrival for all visitors.

Previously, both vaccinated and unvaccinated holidaymakers had to undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival to the island, while unvaccinated visitors had to self-isolate for seven days in their hotel before taking a second test to be released.

The change to the country’s formerly strict entry requirements was announced on Wednesday and will come into effect from Friday, 1 July.

From Friday onwards, visitors to Mauritius can arrive friction-free, with no need to show proof of vaccination, take a test or quarantine - though passports should still be valid until at least the date travellers plan to leave.

Mauritus does not require a visa from UK travellers, who can visit for trips of up to 60 days.

The authorities announced that mandatory mask-wearing around public areas in hotels will also be scrapped from 1 July.

The Mauritian government said that these changes could be made due to the nation’s “successful vaccination campaign and resultant low infection rate”.

Arvind Bundhun, the director of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, said he was “extremely pleased” about the Covid situation on the island at present.

He added: “I am confident our post-pandemic recovery is well underway and with the easing of measures, bookings for the second half of 2022 will be stimulated.”

Mauritius had reopened to fully vaccinated visitors without the need for quarantine in October 2021, but maintained on-arrival testing for all for many months.

It had earlier opened to fully vaccinated holidaymakers in July 2021, with the requirement to quarantine in government-approved “resort bubbles” staying until the autumn.