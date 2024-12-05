Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

UK health agencies have warned travellers against pursuing cheap medical tourism overseas, as cosmetic procedures continue to pose a dangerous problem for airlines.

The rise of plastic surgeries, from “Turkey teeth” veneers to hair transplants and tummy tucks, seems most apparent on return flights to the UK from Istanbul Airport.

Recent reports of blood-stained bandages and swollen faces in Turkish terminals are presenting airlines with “airborne emergencies” including diversions and risk of passenger death, reports The i.

According to the newspaper, of a 94 per cent rise in people requiring hospital treatment in the UK following cosmetic surgery abroad, over three-quarters of the procedures took place in Turkey.

Six British nationals died in Turkey following medical procedures in 2023, said the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Now, the UK Health Security Agency’s Travel Health Pro (NaTHNaC) has said: “United Kingdom (UK) residents travelling abroad for medical treatment, elective (planned) surgery and dental procedures may be at increased risk of complications, including exposure to blood-borne viruses.

“They may also be unaware of the potential health and financial consequences they could face.”

Among UK residents, approximately 348,000 people travelled abroad for treatment in 2022, the Office for National Statistics estimates.

The growth in medical tourism can be attributed to “increased readiness to travel for health care” and “low-cost air travel”, said NaTHNaC.

Long-distance air travel post-surgery is thought to increase the risk of deep vein thrombosis, it added.

The Independent has contacted a number of airlines that fly between the UK and Turkey for comment.

Wizz Air, an airline that operates routes between the UK and Istanbul, Ankara, Antalya and Dalaman, told The i that the aviation industry has had to adapt to the sharp growth in cosmetic tourism to prevent medical emergencies onboard.

The airline mandates passengers with manual check-ins for departures from Istanbul and Antalya to ensure they are fit to fly.

“All of our ground handling and cabin crew have been specially trained to look out for signs and ask questions to help ascertain a passenger’s fitness to fly,” a Wizz spokesperson said.

The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons and the British Dental Association also advise against travelling abroad for any surgery without checking a surgeon or dentist’s qualifications.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority: “The subject of air travel following a surgical operation is becoming an important issue with the increasing frequency of day surgery. The time between surgery and travel varies depending on the complexity and extent of the surgical procedure.”

In August, two travellers were arrested on board an American Airlines plane departing Miami in a saga that began over the man’s bloody hair transplant.

NHS advice recommends that you do not fly for five to seven days after procedures such as breast surgery and liposuction and seven to 10 days after facial cosmetic procedures or tummy tucks.

“Air travel and major surgery increase your risk of a blood clot, which can be life-threatening,” it adds.

