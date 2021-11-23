Have Meghan and Harry finally kicked their private jet habit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have finally shelved their much publicised preference for private jets.

The couple were spotted on a commercial flight from New York to LA on 13 November.

“OK this might sound unbelievable and I couldn’t get a good picture and I get you can say this could literally be anyone… BUT… Prince Harry and Meghan were on our flight to LA last night!” wrote a fellow passenger on social media, reports the Daily Mail.

“We were held up for about 20 minutes from our departure time and they were snuck into the last two seats.

“We didn’t even know until a girl waiting to get off the plane next to us pointed them out. I couldn’t get my phone out fast enough but it was them.

“They were quickly whisked away and we were in shock that we were so close and breathing the same air as our beloved royals!”

The shocked traveller also reportedly shared a photo that appeared to show Prince Harry wearing a suit and a face mask, disembarking after the aircraft had landed in LA.

The royal pair have previously been criticised for their frequent use of private jets while simultaneously championing environmental causes.

In 2019, they were hauled over the coals for taking several back to back trips by private jet, flying from the UK to Ibiza on holiday, to Sicily for a Google summit, and to the French Riviera to visit Elton John.

For this last trip, the singer defended Harry and Meghan, saying he had purchased carbon offset credits to cover the flight and that he had offered the use of his private jet for security reasons.

Earlier in November, the pair pledged that their joint venture Archewell, which combines a charitable foundation and a media production arm, would be carbon neutral by 2030.