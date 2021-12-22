MH17 crash: Everything we know about the gunning down of a passenger plane

Seven years on from the tragic downing of a Malaysia Airlines commercial flight, here’s everything we know.

What do we know?

On 17 July 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was one of 160 flights that crossed the airspace of eastern Ukraine on 17 July 2014. It was flying at 33,000 feet.

An exclusion zone prevailed at 32,000 feet because of the conflict between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed rebels.

The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) concluded that a Buk missile belonging to the Russian army downed the plane.

It crashed near the Ukrainian village of Hrabove. All 298 passengers and crew on board died.

The missile, which can reach a height of 80,000 feet, was fired from rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine – at a target that may mistakenly have been assumed to be a Ukrainian military aircraft.

Dutch investigators say three Russians – Oleg Pulatov, Sergey Dubinsky and Igor Girkin – and a Ukrainian, Leonid Kharchenko, were “fully responsible’ for shooting down the Malaysia Airlines plane.

They have been tried in their absence in a criminal prosecution in Amsterdam that has lasted for 20 months.

At the start, the Dutch government said: “The deaths of 298 innocent people of 17 different nationalities cannot go unpunished.“

In his closing remarks at the end of the trial, prosecutor Thijs Berger told judges: “The four suspects together are fully responsible for shooting down flight MH17, which caused the death of the 298 people on board, and the murder of those on board.”

Many of the victims were from the Netherlands and Australia. Nationals of Belgium, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Romania, South Africa, Vietnam, the UK and the US also lost their lives.

What did the investigators find?

At a Dutch airbase, investigators pieced together fragments of the cockpit and cabin, which were ripped apart by the explosion.

The final report by the Dutch Safety Board was released in October 2015.

The 279-page report does not address who fired the weapon, nor who ordered the destruction of so many innocent people aboard a routine Malaysia Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

Circumstantial evidence and sightings on the ground overwhelmingly point to a Russian Buk system arriving in the vicinity the day MH17 was brought down.

They concluded that the warhead had been travelling at over 1,500mph when it exploded inches in front of the nose of the aircraft, just 10 feet left of the cockpit and 13 feet above it.

Their evidence includes analysis of the microphones on the flight deck, which showed a tiny difference in when the noise of the explosion reached each of the instruments.

The investigators have also created a computer-generated reconstruction showing the effects of the blast.

The shape of the fragments of shrapnel found in the wreckage and in the bodies of some of those on board gives certainty, say the investigators, that: “The aircraft was struck by a 9N315M warhead as carried on a 9M38-series missile and launched by a Buk surface-to-air missile system.”

It concludes that the two pilots and the purser, who were sitting in the cockpit, died instantly when the warhead exploded.

But it does not rule out the possibility that some occupants of the aircraft were conscious for some or all of the time it took for the aircraft to hit the ground, up to 90 seconds after the missile exploded.

The impact itself could have rendered many unconscious, with factors such as extreme cold and decrease in oxygen levels causing “reduced awareness” in others.

“It is likely the occupants were barely able to comprehend the situation in which they found themselves,” says the Dutch Safety Board. “The majority of the occupants seated in the cabin suffered multiple fractures consistent with the in-flight disintegration of the aeroplane and ground impact.”

What other explanations for the loss of MH17 have been proposed?

Many alternative theories, from air-to-air missiles to a meteor collision, continue to be advanced – as they were with the other Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 that was lost in 2014, flight MH370.

One account is that the passenger aircraft was shot down by one or more Ukrainian fighter jets. An eye-witness, Natasha Voronina, said that she saw two aircraft fly in different directions.

The Dutch Safety Board concluded that this could be explained because front part of the plane was blown away from the rest of the jet by the force of the blast. It said no other aircraft were shown on radar screens.

A satellite photograph shown on Russian television claiming to show a jet closing in on the Malaysia Airlines aircraft has been discredited as a fake.

Another theory claims that the missile was fired by the Ukrainian army. But no credible evidence has been presented to back that up.

Could something have gone wrong on board?

An inflight fire has been suggested, because of the evidence of burns on the bodies of some of the victims and fire damage to wreckage. But investigators concluded: “There was no inflight fire before the inflight break-up.

“Fires erupted at two wreckage sites after the crash.”

Inflight mechanical failure has also been considered, but again the final report concludes: “There were no known technical malfunctions that could affect the safety of the flight.”

Is it conceivable that something from space could have been responsible?

No. A meteor has been offered as alternative explanation. But the final report said no ultrasonic sound waves which accompany the descent of a meteor had been recorded. It also notes that the chances of a meteor striking an aircraft have been calculated to be at most one case in 59,000 years.

Nor could a falling satellite have caused the crash: in the week of the crash, no space debris was recorded as re-entering the earth’s atmosphere.

The Dutch Safety Board excludes the possibility of any other cause, saying: “No other scenario can explain this combination of factors.”

What is happening to bring the perpetrators to justice?

Five countries – the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia and Ukraine – form the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) into the tragedy. On 24 May 2018 the JIT announced that the Buk missile installation that brought down the flight belonged to the Russian army.

On 19 June 2019 the Dutch prosecutor’s office announced that criminal charges will be brought in the Netherlands against four individuals.

Three are Russians: Igor Girkin, a former colonel in the Russian intelligence service, FSB; Sergei Dubinsky, a former member of GRU, the Russian military intelligence service which has been accused of carrying out the Novichok attack in Salisbury; and Oleg Pulatov, a former soldier in the Spetsnaz GRU, the service’s special forces.

One is Ukrainian: Leonid Kharchenko, a member of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s “military intelligence” unit.

Russia has always denied any involvement in the shooting down of MH17. When the charges were announced, the Kremlin reiterated that it had no involvement in the downing of the Malaysian airliner and accused the JIT investigation of being “biased and politically motivated”.

The diplomatic editor​ of The Independent, Kim Sengupta, says it is “very unlikely that the accused will ever be seen outside Russia again”.

The trial will begin near Schiphol airport – from where MH17 took off – in March 2020.

What has happened on the fifth anniversary?

As the relatives of the victims mourn their loved ones, the European Union has issued a statement: “On this day, when we commemorate the fifth anniversary of the tragic downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which led to the death of 298 innocent people, our hearts are with all those who lost their loved ones and we continue to share their grief.

“The European Union reiterates its full support for all efforts to establish truth, justice and accountability for the victims and their next of kin.”

“The EU calls on Russia to accept its responsibility and cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. The EU expresses its full confidence in the independence and professionalism of the legal procedures that lie ahead.”

The Foreign Office said: “The international community has called on the Russian State to accept responsibility for what happened on that day.”

Why was the aeroplane flying over an area where there was an ongoing armed conflict?

That is exactly the question asked by the investigators. Three days before the attack, the Ukrainian authorities had briefed Western diplomats about the shooting down of a military transport aircraft over the conflict zone.

Ukraine then raised the minimum “safe” altitude to 32,000 feet – one thousand feet below the level of MH17. Airlines make their own decisions about flight paths. At the time of the shooting-down some carriers had decided to avoid eastern Ukraine, even though on the busy air routes between Europe and South East Asia it meant longer journeys and higher fuel consumption.

If the aviation community had been aware of what the Western intelligence services knew at the time about the weaponry on the ground, no civilian aircraft would have flown in the area.

“According to the Ukrainian authorities, weapons systems were being used that could reach civil aeroplanes at cruising altitude.” says the report.

What do the investigators recommend?

Airlines should publish clear information to potential passengers about flight routes over conflict zones, and provide public accountability about their choices at least annually.

Civil aviation authorities should make it mandatory for airlines to carry out their own risk assessment of countries that they overfly. They

must inform airlines and foreign governments “as quickly as possible in the event of an armed conflict with possible risks for civil aviation.”

Governments must share “relevant information about threats within a foreign airspace” with each other and with airlines.

Incentives – possibly financial – should be offered to nations that close airspace because of the risk from conflicts taking place on their territory.