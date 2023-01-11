Millionaires can stay for free in US’s most expensive hotel room

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millionaires might not particularly need to bag a free bed for the night – but they can now stay for free at the most expensive hotel room in the US.

As reported byTravel Noire, a night’s stay at Palms Casino Resort’s Empathy Suite in Las Vegas will set guests back a whopping $100,000 (which translates to around £82,300).

But for those travellers who can present a credit card with a $1m credit limit, their trip will be complimentary. For British travellers, that equates to proving their agreed limit is around £824,000. Plus, an overnight stay also comes complete with $10,000 (or roughly £8,200) credit for use in the resort’s casino.

The room was designed by renowned British artist Damien Hirst and showcases a piece of his artwork.

The 9,156 square-foot suite features a striking installation of his design: a giant tank hosting two taxidermy sharks.

The extravagant accommodation provides guests with a panoramic view of Sin City, plus a private swimming pool with glass walls, a hot tub and a spa complete with massage areas.

Additional features include a private cinema, a lounge large enough to host 50 guests, a 13-seat bar, and two sizeable bedrooms.

Guests can also enjoy 24-hour butler service, and will have their own private bar staff to cater for all their food and drink needs. Meanwhile, a private driver is on hand if you fancy any trips out and about.

VIP access to Palms Casino Resort’s sprawling 94,000 square-foot casino, which hosts over 1,500 slot machines, is a given too, as well as A-lister treatment at the KAOS Dayclub and Nightclub the Pearl Concert Theatre.

While it’s unclear why the richest guests are able to stay at the resort for free, one theory – as reported by Inside Hook – is that attracting high-net-worth guests helps the hotel maintain prestige, which the publication said “is the most plausible reason for the clause.” Another theory is that ultra-wealthy guests are more likely to spend big in the casino.

As well as being the most expensive hotel in the US, Inside Hook also added that this resort ranks number three number three worldwide after the Lover’s Deep in St. Lucia and Kokomo Private Island in Fiji.

The Independent has contacted Palms Casino Resort for comment.