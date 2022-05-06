You could stay in the Moulin Rouge’s windmill this summer for just €1

The iconic red windmill atop Paris’s Moulin Rouge nightclub will open as an Airbnb this summer, costing only €1 for a night’s stay - but only three lucky parties will get to sleep there.

The infamous Paris nightspot is collaborating with Airbnb on three limited-edition, “once in a lifetime” stays within the instantly recognisable landmark, all in June 2022.

The rooftop tower - which has never been open to the public before - has been redecorated in peony pink, with huge faux flowers and swathes of tulle strung up to channel the maximalist vibe of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 movie of the same name.

The club’s Airbnb collaborators have also created a romantic terrace area strung with fairy lights, bohemian embroidered cushions and an ornate wrought-iron pagoda, to give the feel of Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor’s romantic film scene on the rooftop.

The original Moulin Rouge nightclub - on which the movie was based - also had a red windmill on its rooftop, but the venue burned down in 1915. The present venue was built in the 1920s to replace it.

The lucky parties who book the select dates won’t just enjoy a sleepover - they’ll get a private tour of the nightclub, dinner and a show, too.

The inside of the windmill (Daniel Alexander)

“Guests will experience a peek behind the velvet curtains of the fabled landmark, including backstage access to the theatre, a traditional French three-course meal, the best seats during the Moulin Rouge’s acclaimed show Féerie and an overnight stay inside the iconic windmill, all for just €1 a night,” says a statement from Airbnb.

If you’re not sure how to dress for such an occasion, fear not - you’ll also get access to “a dressing area featuring glamorous accessories from the Belle Epoque, including vintage costumes, fragrant perfumes and effusive letters from admirers.”

“Attending a show at the Moulin Rouge offers an escape from the everyday and an incredible immersion into the glamour and grandeur of French Music Hall,” says Moulin Rouge lead dancer Claudine Van Den Bergh.

“The Belle Époque-inspired interior of our much loved windmill will transport guests to the era from which this timeless cabaret emerged.”

The three dates the venue is open to book are 13, 20 and 27 June - each night will host a different party of two.

To be in with a shot, you can request to book one of the stays from Tuesday, 17 May at 7pm CEST (6pm GMT) at airbnb.com/moulinrouge.

It’s not the first time Airbnb has done a one-off collaboration like this: in February, the home rental company gave fans the chance to sleep over in the yellow house from the popular Australian children’s TV series Bluey; meanwhile, in December they recreated the McCallister house from Home Alone for a few lucky guests.