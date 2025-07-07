The best mountain breaks across Europe to escape blistering summer heatwaves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While sunshine is - arguably - crucial for a successful summer holiday, its intensity is now reaching critical limits.

Over recent years, temperatures have steadily climbed to unbearable levels, rendering many traditional beach destinations 'no-go zones' throughout July and August.

Summer 2024 was Europe's hottest on record, with land temperatures a stark 1.54°C above the 1991-2020 average.

Already this year, Spain and Portugal have registered unprecedented highs of 46°C for June.

open image in gallery Tourists cool off in the Trocadero Fountain at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris ( AFP/Getty )

For those who’d prefer not to burn like a sausage on a grill, finding an alternative holiday option is a priority. According to a recent report from the European Travel Commission, holidaymakers are now seeking milder destinations.

Europe’s mountains are an obvious choice.

Heidi is one of several ski companies now offering summer breaks at higher altitudes at 20 resorts across Austria, Slovenia, Poland, Italy and France.

“We genuinely believe people are happier and healthier from spending time in the mountains, come winter or summer. While mountain resorts have cooler temperatures than the most popular hot spots in the Med, they still offer plenty of summer sunshine and swimming opportunities,” says the company’s co-founder, Marcus Blunt.

Here are a few of the refreshing above-sea-level breaks where it’s possible to soak up sunshine and swim in freshwater lakes.

Lake Bohinj, Slovenia

Average summer temperature: 25°C

open image in gallery A plateau above Lake Bohinj in Slovenia ( PA )

Celebrated by Lonely Planet as one of the best wild swimming spots in Europe, Lake Bohinj promises refreshingly clear waters and mighty mountain views of the Julian Alps. Located in a glacial valley 500metres above sea level in the Triglav National Park, it’s a relaxing base for hikes reached by a cable car. Explore the rapids, waterfalls and imagination-bending rock formations of the Mostnica Canyon and look out for signs of lynx, bears and wolves. Wind down at Hotel Bohinj, close to the lake, where a wellness centre features a Finnish and Turkish sauna.

How: A four-night B&B stay costs from at £1,195 per person sharing, including three evening meals, flights to Ljubljana and transfers.

Visit regent-holidays.co.uk.

Alta Badia, Italy

Average summer temperature: 18°C

open image in gallery A family enjoy their holiday in Alta Badia, Italy ( PA )

There are more than 400km of signposted trails in this area of the Dolomites, at elevations ranging from 1,200 to 3,250 metres, accessible by more cable cars than ever this summer. An Alta Badia Summer Card (€90/£77 per adult, €63/£54 for those aged 8-16, and free of charge for under eights) gives access to the lifts and it’s also possible to sign up for guided hikes at the tourist board. A 40-minute hike from the Gardenacia cable car, the Gardenacia refuge offers bargain stays from €65/£56pp per room, with an onsite sauna available for an additional cost. Spend any saved pennies on gourmet meals and one of the region’s famous dining huts.

How: Visit altabadia.org.

Carinthia, Austria

Average summer temperature: 28°C

open image in gallery Falkensteiner Schlosshotel Velden, Austria ( PA )

For several centuries, travellers have retreated to the shores of Lake Wörthersee in Carinthia to cool off during the heat of summer. A grand dame of the Austrian Riviera, former 17th century castle Schloss Velden now operates as a luxury hotel surrounded by elegant, landscaped gardens. A private beach gives access to the lake and motorboat rides depart from the hotel’s own marina. From the lake’s midpoint, it’s possible to see the mountain borders with Italy to the west and Slovenia to the south. Find even more respite from the heat with a visit to Kranzelbinder gem store and fossil museum in nearby Portschach, which has an underground sensory crystal room.

How: Stays at Falkensteiner Schlosshotel Velden start from £330 per night (two sharing), including breakfast.

Visit falkensteiner.com/en/schlosshotel-velden.

Durmitor National Park, Montenegro

Average summer temperature: 18-22°C

open image in gallery Mountain lake Black Lake with wooden boats and reflections in Durmitor National Park, Montenegro ( PA )

Montenegro’s UNESCO-listed Durmitor National Park presents a pristine alpine sanctuary near Žabljak, the Balkans’ highest town. Glacier-carved lakes, dramatic limestone peaks, and dense pine forests offer cool refuge from the Mediterranean heat. Adventure seekers can swim in the Black Lake, or experience world-class white-water rafting through the Tara River Canyon – Europe’s deepest gorge. The park’s 18 glittering glacial lakes, known as ‘mountain eyes’ are a magnet for photographers.

How: Stays at Hotel Ravnjak cost from £59 per night, including breakfast.

Visit taracanyon.me.

Engadine, Switzerland

Average summer temperature: 18°C

open image in gallery Botanising at the top of Diavolezza ( (Kerrie Porteous/PA) )

Discover the Upper Engadine Valley’s botanical treasures on an alpine adventure among fragrant Arolla pine and larch forests. Based in Pontresina, 1,800 meters above sea level, join expert botanist guides for hikes through wildflower meadows bursting with endemic alpine species like edelweiss and gentian. This sun-splashed south-west-facing terrace at Val Bernina’s foot offers perfect conditions for diverse flora. There are also chances to encounter Alpine marmots and ibex along the way. Take a ride on the UNESCO-listed Albula Bernina Railway, one of the world’s most scenic train routes, to soak it all in.

How: Naturetrek offers a seven-night escorted tour from £2,595pp, including flights and transfers. Visit naturetrek.co.uk.