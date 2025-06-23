Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The largest dry slide at sea and a speciality pan-Asian market are among the key features to be included on MSC Cruises’ newest ship.

MSC World Asia is set to launch in December 2026 with cruises in the Mediterranean.

It is the third in the World-class series and joinsWorld America.

The 6,782-capacity ship will feature design elements that reflect Asian culture, art, and beautiful landscapes.

Similar to her sister ships, she will also feature seven on-board districts, each with its own atmosphere, facilities and experiences.

Cabin types include luxury suites, balconies, connecting family cabins, suites and rooms in its luxury Yacht Club area.

There will be some new features as well. Here is what passengers can expect from MSC World Asia.

Tree of Life @The Spiral Dry Slide

open image in gallery A dry slide ending on MSC World Asia's Outdoor Promenade is a key feature of the new ship ( MSC Cruises )

Both World America and World Europa have dry slides, and World Asia is getting one too.

Set to be the longest dry slide at sea at 81.3 metres, MSC Cruises said the Tree of Life @The Spiral Dry Slide will transport guests between 12 decks in seconds.

The new design will be inspired by the trees in Singapore’s famous Gardens by the Bay. Pan-Asian speciality restaurant

MSC World Asia will have its own unique dining venue with a pan-Asian speciality restaurant that has a dedicated bar and an outdoor terrace.

It will focus on southeast Asian cuisine, including flavours from Singapore, Thailand, Laos, South China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

New restaurants to try

open image in gallery Passengers can enjoy a pan-Asian restaurant aboard MSC World Asia ( MSC Cruises )

Returning favourite venues

open image in gallery The popular Sweet Temptations ice cream parlour is returning to MSC's newest ship ( MSC Cruises )

Popular features from other World-class ships are also being brought on board.

These include more than 40 bars, lounges and restaurants such as the Butcher’s Cut steakhouse and MSC Cruises’ classic British pub with a full-scale microbrewery.

The Harbour outdoor park, first launched on MSC World America, will also be on the ship alongside the Cliffhanger swing ride that propels guests back and forth 50m above the ocean.

The destinations MSC World Asia will sail

MSC World Asia will sail seven-night itineraries to Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia for Rome, Messina and Valletta in winter 2026 and similar in summer 2027 with additional sailings to Genoa and Naples.

There are currently no plans for it to sail in Asia, but it is understood that the name reflects the brand’s international focus and design inspiration.

