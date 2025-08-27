MSC Cruises’ first natural gas-fuelled ship loses power off coast of Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of passengers were delayed departing a cruise ship in Italy after the vessel lost power while at sea.

MSC World Europa reportedly got into trouble off the coast of Ponza, Italy, due to a “technical issue” at around 7.25am on Monday (25 August).

The Italian Coast Guard deployed two tugboats and a patrol vessel to assist the ship to its final port, reported Cruise Hive.

It said that the situation on board was “calm and under control” due to “favourable” weather conditions, and essential passenger services had continued to be provided by “onboard generators”.

More than 6,500 passengers were on board the seven-night Mediterranean cruise from Sicily when the ship lost propulsion on its way to Naples.

The ship, which weighs 215,863 gross tons and measures 154 feet in width, features 21 decks and 2,626 staterooms.

It is MSC Cruises first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled vessel.

Passengers eventually arrived in Naples at 9pm after the ship had “partially restored propulsion”, eight hours behind the ship’s scheduled docking.

The delay did not impact MSC World Europa’s original itinerary, and the ship sailed on to Messina, Sicily, on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for MSC Cruises confirmed that the ship is currently in Valletta and will soon be departing for its next scheduled port of call.

Separately, Havila Voyages has outlined plans for an industry-first 12-day climate-neutral cruise later this year.

The Norwegian cruise line’s ships can already sail emission-free for four hours using battery packs, but the brand is now working with marine technology provider HAV Group to ensure its coastal route fleet that sails round-trips from Bergen to Kirkenes will be climate neutral.

MSC Euribia completed a five-night climate-neutral sailing from St Nazaire to Copenhagen in 2023. Havila Voyages is hoping to use biogas and larger battery packs to be ready for a 12-day climate-neutral voyage along the Norwegian coast this autumn.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast