Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The winners of the international Nature Photographer of the Year 2022 have been unveiled, with a Russian photographer claiming first prize.

Dmitry Kokh took a striking image of two polar bears peering out from a derelict cottage, on the small, remote island of Kolyuchin off the coast of Siberia.

“In September ’21 we went on a long-awaited trip to Chukotka and Wrangel Island,” said Mr Kokh.

“We sailed along the coast and covered more than 1,200 miles of untouched landscapes, villages lost in time, spots with various fauna, and seas full of life. One day, bad weather was expected, so our captain approached a small island, Kolyuchin, to take shelter from the storm.

Nature Photographer of the Year: the finalists Show all 13 1 /13 Nature Photographer of the Year: the finalists Nature Photographer of the Year: the finalists A Belgian sunrise ‘Sunrise at Brunssummerheide’ was captured in Belgium by Brenda Heyvaert Brenda Heyvaert/NPOTY 2022 Nature Photographer of the Year: the finalists Who are you looking at? Dmitry Kokh also won the Animal Portrait category with this striking image of another polar bear Dmitry Kokh/NPOTY Nature Photographer of the Year: the finalists Close call A motorbike rider collides with a leopard in India’s Ranthambhore National Park Sridhar Sivaram/NPOTY Nature Photographer of the Year: the finalists Whale hello there Thai high school student Jomtup Charoenlapnumchai caught this Bryde’s whale in the Gulf of Thailand Jomtup Charoenlapnumchai/NPOTY 2022 Nature Photographer of the Year: the finalists Bear with us The winners of the Fred Hazelhoff Portfolio Award snapped this bear in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains David Hup and Michiel van Noppen Nature Photographer of the Year: the finalists Iceberg frame This Adelie penguin was spotted in the Antarctica Peninsula by Zhengze Xu Zhengze Xu/NPOTY 2022 Nature Photographer of the Year: the finalists Pinch me A crab photographed off Negros Island in the Philippines Andrey Savin Nature Photographer of the Year: the finalists Otterly beautiful Ernst Dirksen captured this otter in an ice hole in the Netherlands Ernst Dirksen Nature Photographer of the Year: the finalists Paintbox pink ‘Flamingo airport’, taken in Namibia, was runner-up in the Human and Nature category Tamani Cédric/NPOTY 2022 Nature Photographer of the Year: the finalists Frog’s eye view ‘The rain I’ve been waiting for’ by Japanese photographer Kazushige Horiguchi Kazushige Horiguchi Nature Photographer of the Year: the finalists From the heavens Raul Mostoslavsky from the US captured this image of lightning over the Grand Canyon Raul Mostoslavsky/NPOTY 2022 Nature Photographer of the Year: the finalists Overall winner Russian photographer Dmitry Kokh was the overall winner with this image, taken in remote Chukotka Dmitry Kokh/NPOTY 2022 Nature Photographer of the Year: the finalists Spotted in India Sascha Fonseca captured the elusive snow leopard in India’s Ladakh mountain range Sascha Fonseca

“The stormy wind, rain, and neglected buildings on the rocky shores all made everything appear super surreal. Suddenly, we noticed movement in the windows of the houses. Someone took out some binoculars and we saw the heads of polar bears!”

Mr Kokh runs an IT company and says photography is a hobby rather than a day job. He wins a €3,000 cash prize.

The competition is open to professional and amateur entrants all over the world, with winners cropping up in Europe, Asia, the US and Africa.

Other winners in the competition were divided into categories including birds, mammals, underwater, plants and fungi, black and white, human and nature and youth (for entrants aged 10-17).

Highly commended in the latter category was Thai high school student, Jomtup Charoenlapnumchai, who captured a striking image of a Bryde’s whale surfacing in the Gulf of Thailand, with Bangkok’s skyscrapers in the background.

The “human and nature” category unearthed some of the most arresting images, with one distressing photo showing three people on a motorbike colliding with a leopard in India’s Ranthambore National Park.

Photographer Sridhar Sivaram describes the dramatic moment, saying the leopard escaped but was injured. “I got ready with my camera, and in no time the leopard jumped from the bushes onto the main road to quickly cross the road and get to the other side of the jungle.

“Unfortunately, exactly at the same time, there was a bike with two pillion riders that was coming down the slope. The leopard crashed onto the bike, the bike rider lost control, and skidded down with the leopard coming under the bike and the three persons.

“We were all in shock, but my photographer instinct ensured that I captured the entire event on my camera with multiple shots. Within seconds we saw the leopard emerge from the back, rushed to the other side, and vanished into the jungle.”

The runner-up in the “human and nature” field was Swiss photographer Tamani Cédric, with a dramatic photo of the bright pink salt mines in Swakopmund, Namibia, entitled “Flamingo airport”.

A statement from the awards organiser said: “Our judges reviewed more than 20,000 images which was a tough but great job. They saw the most amazing images, some sad and cruel, some full of wonder. It was clear that nature photography is alive and kicking in all its forms.”