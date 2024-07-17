Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Network Rail has warned pedestrians to be vigilant while using level crossings this summer after a frightening video showed several “reckless” near-misses with trains.

In CCTV footage released on Monday, walkers, cyclists and drivers are seen risking their lives on railway lines across the UK.

Between 2023 and 2024 there were 466 incidents of level crossing misuse and 28 near-misses across Network Rail’s Wessex route alone – a 24 per cent increase in misuse incidents.

Hotspots for level crossing misuse include Farnham and Star Lane in Wokingham, each tallying 27 incidents that could have ended in disaster.

Addlestone and Ash saw 20 instances of misuse followed by Poole High Street, Englemere and Mount Pleasant with 13, 12 and 10 close calls respectively.

Since 2017, Network Rail’s Southern region has seen an increase in the number of near-misses by 31 per cent, but overall level crossing misuse incidents have decreased by 15 per cent.

Sam Pead, Network Rail’s Southern region level crossing manager, said: “While our railway is one of the safest in Europe, it’s critical people understand the dangers and potential consequences of misusing level crossings.

“It’s important to remember that some of the dangers on the railway aren’t always visible. Across the Southern region trains can travel as fast as 140mph and are largely powered by the third rail which carries more than enough electricity to kill or seriously injure and is always on.

“It’s frustrating we continue to see people recklessly risking their lives when crossing the railway.”

Network Rail launched a ‘Distracted? You’ve Crossed the Line’ safety campaign to show young adults that taking selfies, listening to music or looking at a phone are dangerous distractions while using a level crossing.

So far this year, 117 near-miss incidents involving pedestrians have been recorded on the 6,000 level crossings that intersect the UK’s rail network.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we have seen too many times the tragic and life-changing consequences of people ignoring the warnings of danger when being near the railway. Sadly some children think the rail tracks look like tempting places to play and don’t consider just how dangerous the tracks can be.

“BTP work with Network Rail to educate children and students at school of the dangers being near tracks and share some of the devastating real life stories from You vs Train such as Harrison’s story."

For more travel news and advice listen to Simon Calder’s podcast.