Never-seen-before CCTV footage shows "reckless" pedestrians missing being hit by a train by seconds as they misuse level crossings across Network Rail's Sussex route.

The railway network manager released a terrifying video on Monday, 15 July, to remind parents and children to remain vigilant as the school holidays get underway.

They said 194 incidents of misuse and 29 near misses were recorded at level crossings across the route over the last year.

Sam Pead, Network Rail’s Southern region level crossing manager, said: "Across the Southern region trains can travel up fast as 140mph and are largely powered by the third rail which carries more than enough electricity to kill or seriously injure and is always on."