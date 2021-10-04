What are the new rules around travel testing in the UK?

If you’ve only just got your head around the UK government’s traffic light list of rules for international travel, bad luck - they’re about to change.

From 04.00 on Monday 4 October, the current traffic light system will be replaced by one red list and a “rest of world” list.

Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates will remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to pay to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.

From the same date, unvaccinated travellers will face tougher restrictions when it comes to international travel.

But what do the new rules mean for Covid testing requirements? Here’s everything you need to know.

What are the new travel testing rules?

Travel testing requirements are now primarily dependent on two factors: your vaccination status and whether the country you’re returning from is on the government’s red list.

If you’re double-jabbed, new travel rules are arguably set to become easier. Double-vaccinated travellers journeying back to the UK from non-red list (”ROW”) countries will no longer have to carry out a pre-departure Covid test, but will still be required to book a PCR day two test to take within the two days after their arrival. However, PCR tests are set to be phased out by the end of October, which will allow travellers to book a cheaper lateral flow test for the day two.

If you haven’t had both vaccines, the Department for Transport has announced that arrivals to the UK will be required to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival in England and take two PCR tests on days two and eight (with the option of a third “Test to Release” on day five) - whether you’re arriving from a red list country or not. You won’t have to go to a quarantine hotel if it’s a non red-list country, but can isolate at home. This is a change from previous rules, where unvaccinated travellers returning to the UK from green list countries were not required to quarantine - now they will need to do so.

All travellers returning to the UK from a red list country will need to pay to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel regardless of whether you’re double-jabbed or not. Those breaking this rule face a fine of up to £10,000.

What happens if my destination turns red?

If a country switches to red while you’re on holiday there, you will need to pay to stay in a quarantine hotel when you get back, regardless of your vaccination status.

UK travellers arriving from red list countries must book an approved quarantine hotel before returning to the UK and take a test on days two and eight. This costs £2,285 for a single adult, £3,715 for a couple or an additional £1,430 for each adult or child over 11. Children aged between five and 11 cost £325, while there is no payment for children under five.

If you have not arranged a quarantine package before arriving in England, you can be fined up to £4,000 and will still have to pay for your quarantine package on arrival.

Which countries are on the red list?

At present, there are 54 countries and territories on the UK government’s red list. These include Thailand, Mexico, Tunisia, Cape Verde and Cuba.

Revisions to this list should continue to be announced every three weeks, with the next review expected on or around 7 October, although changes could happen more rapidly if the Covid situation in a country changes dramatically. There is usually a grace period of around four days between such an announcement and changes being implemented, prompting a scramble for flights back to the UK.

What has the government said about the changes?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the new system was “proportionate” and “reflects the new landscape” of the numbers of those who are fully vaccinated.

He said: “Today’s changes mean a simpler, more straightforward system. One with less testing and lower costs, allowing more people to travel, see loved ones or conduct business around the world while providing a boost for the travel industry.”