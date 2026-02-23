Are flights to New York cancelled?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of New York flights have been cancelled as a major winter storm sweeps the north-east coast of America.

The “historic” blizzard hit the US north-east with snow, fierce winds and coastal flooding on Sunday.

Delta, American and JetBlue have grounded several flights into aviation hubs, including JFK, LaGuardia, Newark and Boston Logan International, until at least Monday evening.

According to FlightAware data, more than 60 per cent of flights arriving at New York JFK and LaGuardia airports were cancelled on Sunday.

Over 3,000 inbound and outbound East Coast journeys were also cut by carriers.

Generally, all air passengers are advised to check with their operators before flying for more information on the status of their flight.

As of Monday morning, 96 per cent of flights into LaGuardia airport won’t be taking off today, with 87 per cent of journeys to JFK cancelled.

More than 5,336 flights within, into, or out of the US today have already been cut, with flights out of London Heathrow among those affected, according to FlightAware.

Virgin Atlantic said: “We’re closely monitoring adverse weather conditions across the East Coast of the USA from Sunday 22 February to Tuesday 24 February. Due to severe weather in New York and Boston, the Port Authority of New York and Boston has suspended operations at JFK and BOS Airport, which is impacting our flying programme.

“To ensure the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew, we’re taking steps to manage this disruption.”

Flights from Manchester and Heathrow to JFK and Boston are among the affected journeys, with Virgin passengers permitted to move their travel to another date, free of charge, up to Thursday 26 February.

Global airlines, including Emirates and Etihad, have also halted flights travelling to or via New York until Tuesday due to the severe weather conditions.

Blizzard warnings are in effect for metropolitan areas, including New York City, Long Island and Boston.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) predicts up to 61 centimetres of additional snow and wind gusts as high as 60 mph in some areas of NYC.

A NWS blizzard warning will remain in effect until 6pm Monday for the city’s biggest nor’easter storm – a storm that forms along the East Coast – since 2017.

The weather service expects “extremely treacherous” travel conditions, with New Yorkers urged by officials to “please stay home”.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a local state of emergency on Sunday as the region braced for the blizzard.

A full travel ban is in place in the city until at least 12pm local time on Monday, with schools closed and all streets, highways and bridges shut to traffic.

Airlines, including Delta, JetBlue, American, United and Southwest, have issued travel advisories and are waiving change fees for passengers with impacted itineraries.

JFK airport told travellers on X: “A major snowstorm is forecast for Sunday and Monday. Significant travel impacts are expected. Travellers should check their flight status regularly with their airline before heading to the airport.”

LaGuardia airport added that “All #LGA ticketed passengers should confirm their flight status prior to travelling to the airport”.

