Which countries accept the NHS app for travel and how can I prove I’m vaccinated?

International travel may have already tentatively restarted, but it soon looks set to have more widespread take-up for fully vaccinated travellers.

The two hurdles for UK holidaymakers – the outbound and inbound travel restrictions – are to be pared back for those who have received both vaccine doses.

From 19 July, double-jabbed travellers returning to England from a country on the government’s amber list (which comprises the majority of the world’s destinations) no longer need to quarantine on arrival and must simply follow the green list rules: one pre-departure and one post-arrival Covid test.

In addition, other countries are increasingly flinging wide their borders to Brits who have had two jabs. But how do you prove your vaccination status and will other governments accept this? Here’s what you need to know.

What constitutes “fully vaccinated”?

In nearly all cases, this means you must have received your second/final dose of the vaccine at least two weeks before travel – this applies to both outbound and inbound journeys. Check the Foreign Office website before you go to see which vaccines the country you’re visiting recognises. Most European nations say they will accept those administered in the UK: Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford/AstraZeneca.

How can you prove your vaccination status?

If you live in England, you can use the NHS Covid Pass app or your NHS letter as proof of your Covid-19 vaccination status. If you live in Scotland or Wales, you can use the respective NHS letters. “Your NHS appointment card from vaccination centres is not designed to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to demonstrate your vaccine status,” says the Foreign Office (FCDO) advice.

Which countries accept the NHS app?

Of the countries that are accepting fully vaccinated British travellers, quarantine-free, many have said they will recognise the NHS app, including much of Europe. France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Croatia have all said they will accept the proof outlined above as demonstration of vaccination status.

Malta briefly insisted that only one specific form of proof was acceptable – “The paper version of the NHS Covid vaccination letter” – before making a swift U-turn and announcing that the app would be accepted.

Morocco, despite reopening to Brits on 15 June and saying vaccinated passengers need not present a negative Covid test, does not currently appear to recognise the UK’s certification. The FCDO advice reads: “Demonstrating your vaccination status from the UK is not formalised for entry into Morocco, so you should follow alternative advice for entry.”

Similarly, although Germany will admit fully vaccinated travellers minus restrictions, the official guidance currently states: “Demonstrating your vaccination status from the UK is not formalised for entry into Germany, so you should follow alternative advice for entry.”

Check the entry requirements on the FCDO website before you travel to ensure your proof of vaccination will definitely be recognised.

Are all vaccine types accepted?

Some countries are not accepting certain vaccine batches for entry at present. For example, Malta guidance reads: “Entry will not be allowed if the vaccine batch on your certificate is from one of the following: 4120Z001, 4120Z002, 4120Z003.”

Check the FCDO advice before booking or travelling.