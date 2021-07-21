Man ‘infected with Covid disguises himself in niqab to board flight’

A passenger infected with Covid-19 reportedly disguised himself as his wife in order to board a plane in Indonesia.

The incident reportedly happened on a Citilink domestic flight from Indonesian capital Jakarta to the city of Ternate in the Indonesian province of North Maluku.

The man, who is reportedly now facing arrest for his antics, covered himself with a niqab, according to CNN.

It’s understood the man tested positive for Covid-19, and was disguising himself as his wife, who had tested negative, in order to fly.

He used her ID and negative PCR test result to board the flight at Halim Perdane Kusuma airport in Jakarta.

He was then rumbled when a flight attendant reportedly told authorities she saw the man go into the bathroom and come out wearing his normal clothes rather than a niqab, which only shows the eyes.

He was then detained upon arrival in Ternate, where he then tested positive for Covid-19, according to the broadcaster.

It’s not the first time a passenger has impersonated another to be able to board a flight.

In 2019, a 32-year-old man was apprehended at New Delhi airport after he was found to be impersonating an 81-year-old to fly to New York.

Jayesh Patel was attempting to travel using a fake passport bearing the name Amrik Singh and the date of birth 1 February 1938.

Patel had disguised himself by dying his beard white, using a wheelchair and wearing glasses and a turban, according to a statement released by India’s Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).