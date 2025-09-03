Thailand airline forced to suspend international flights over safety concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A budget airline in Thailand has been forced to suspend all international flights following safety concerns.

Nok Air has been instructed by Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) to cease its international operations following a series of safety incidents identified between 2023 and 2025.

On 25 August, a letter from CAAT to Nok Air CEO Wutthiphum Jurangkool said personnel-related incidents and flight performance issues needed to be addressed before overseas routes could resume.

According to the Bangkok Post, in-flight engine shutdowns, runway excursions, hard landings and tail strikes had raised concerns about the airline’s “operational efficiency”.

Nok Air operates just five international routes out of Don Mueang, Bangkok – three to China and two to India during peak season.

The Bangkok-based airline was founded in 2004, mainly operating domestic flights to Thai cities including Krabi, Udon Thani and Chumphon.

Nok Air domestic services remain fully operational, but will not be allowed to expand following the CAAT warning.

“The rate of incidents over the past two to three years has been significant, including occurrences such as engine in-flight shutdowns, runway excursions, hard landings and tail strikes,” said CAAT director general Manat Chavanaprayoon.

Mr Jurangkool said the airline is preparing a response to the allegations and is confident that the prohibitions can be lifted within a month, as reported by the Bangkok Post.

“Nok Air remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards and improving service quality across all operations,” said the airline CEO.

He added that the airline’s safety standards comply with all CAAT regulations and said an upcoming safety audit of Thailand’s aviation system by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) may be behind the investigation.

The ICAO audit of Thailand’s aviation safety system concludes on 8 September.

The Independent has contacted Nok Air for comment.

Read more: Thailand plans to give away thousands of free domestic flights to tourists