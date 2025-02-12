Over 100 fall ill after norovirus outbreak on cruise ship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 100 passengers are sick on a Holland America Line cruise following a norovirus outbreak.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the liner currently has 107 sick guests and 12 sick crew members on its current voyage.

Reported symptoms include vomiting and diarrhoea.

Rotterdam departed Fort Lauderdale in Florida on 2 February on a 12-night Panama Canal Sunfarer cruise with 2,614 guests and 969 crew on board.

The itinerary includes stops in Aruba, Bahamas, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

The outbreak was reported to the CDC on 7 February, with more than five per cent of passengers and crew reporting gastrointestinal symptoms.

According to the health agency, affected passengers and crew have been isolated, stool samples have been collected for testing and increased cleaning and disinfection procedures have been introduced.

A spokesperson for Holland America, which is owned by Carnival Corporation, told USA Today that the “cases were mostly mild and quickly resolved.”

“We initiated enhanced sanitation protocols in conjunction with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to minimise further transmission, including continuous disinfection of the ship.”

The outbreak marks the second such incident on the Rotterdam, which witnessed a similar outbreak in December 2024 when 83 passengers and 12 crew were reported ill.

The incident comes just days after 90 passengers and crew on a Royal Caribbean cruise in the Gulf of Mexico all fell sick with a similar gastrointestinal illness.

Radiance of the Seas departed Tampa, Florida, on 8 February for a seven-day cruise around the western Caribbean, with planned stops in Mexico, Honduras and Belize.

The outbreak was reported to the CDC.

The US-based health agency classified 2024 as the worst year for stomach illness outbreaks on cruise ships in over a decade as norovirus cases surged in the US.

In a single month, 890 cases of stomach illness occurred across five recorded outbreaks.

In December, the CDC released its annual Vessel Sanitation Programme list of the dirtiest ships in the past 12 months.

Ships were given a score out of 100 based on a number of factors from the cleanliness of the pools and hot tubs to the findings of vermin and roaches.

Nine ships failed to score a 90 or above, a figure that included three Carnival cruise ships.

Ships with a score of below 85 were listed as “non-satisfactory”.

The Independent has contacted Carnival Cruises for further comment.