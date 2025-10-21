TfL urges commuters to ‘avoid’ entire line due to severe delays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London commuters have been told to “avoid the Northern line” as signal failures cause travel chaos in the capital for the second day.

Travellers on the Northern line have experienced major delays, overcrowding and cancellations this morning.

The service is currently suspended between Stockwell and Morden while a signal failure is fixed at Tooting Broadway.

Transport for London (TfL) says severe delays on the rest of the Northern line will remain while engineers fix a “signal failure at Stockwell”.

It said: “Please avoid the Northern line where possible. You will find it quicker to use alternative routes if you can.”

The busy Underground line connects north and south London with routes through central London via Charing Cross and Bank.

London Buses, Southeastern, Thameslink, Trams and South Western Railway are all accepting valid tickets for any reasonable alternative route.

Social media users shared their struggles travelling on the line this morning.

One disgruntled traveller wrote on X: “The Northern line tried to ruin my whole day. How can you have a signal failure for 10 hours.”

“The Northern Line has now been basically out of service since 6pm on Sunday. I’m not sure this is on,” said another.

Elsewhere in London, the Weaver Overground line has severe delays between Edmonton Green and Cheshunt due to an earlier Network Rail signal failure.

In September, commuters faced travel misery as Tube strikes halted transport across London.

From Sunday 7 September, different groups of RMT members walked out across the Tube network, with every Underground line hit during the period.

