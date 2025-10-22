TfL urges commuters to ‘avoid’ entire line due to severe delays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London commuters have been told to “avoid the Northern line” as signal failures cause travel chaos in the capital for the third day.

Travellers using the Northern line have experienced delays, overcrowding and cancellations since Sunday evening.

Transport for London (TfL) says severe delays on the entire line will remain while engineers fix a “signal failure at Stockwell.”

It said: “Please avoid the Northern line where possible. You will find it quicker to use alternative routes if you can.”

The busy Underground line connects north and south London with routes through central London via Charing Cross and Bank.

London buses, Southeastern, Thameslink, trams and South Western Railway are all accepting valid tickets for any reasonable alternative route.

The service was also suspended yesterday (21 October) between Stockwell and Morden while a signal failure was fixed at Tooting Broadway.

Nick Dent, TfL’s director of customer operations, said: “We apologise to customers affected by delays on the Northern line since Sunday. We have identified a fault with the signalling equipment around the Stockwell area that means our service controllers need to manually talk trains through this part of the network.

“Our engineers are working hard to identify and fix the fault, including deploying advanced test equipment, and we will do all we can to restore a good service as soon as possible. We are advising customers to allow extra time for their journeys, and to check before they travel using TfL Journey Planner or the TfL Go app.”

