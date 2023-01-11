Northern Rail selling train tickets for 50p in flash sale

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Northern Rail is selling single train tickets for as little as 50p in the train operator’s biggest ever flash sale.

The sale runs between 10-13 January, and tickets can be obtained online or by using the Northern Rail app.

Passengers can also purchase tickets priced at £1 and £1.50, and there are five million discounted tickets up for grabs in total.

Plus, half-price kids’ tickets are on offer for 25p, 50p and 75p, while under-5s already travel for free.

Tickets will be valid for travel between 17 January and 10 March 2023, and they’re available on train routes that passengers can buy advanced tickets for.

Northern Rail operates almost 2,500 train services daily and reaches over 500 stations throughout the North of England. It is the UK’s second largest rail operator.

A few destinations on Northern Rail routes include: Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Darlington, East Didsbury, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Scarborough and Stoke-on-Trent.

However, sale exclusions do apply on some routes, such as Leeds to Manchester and Halifax to Hull. Additionally, some dates and routes may be restricted because of availability, engineering works or major events.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern Rail, said: “We know our customers travel for a multitude of reasons – so our hope is this sale will make five million of them – be they for days out, weekends away or catch-ups with friends - that bit more affordable.”

“This flash sale is five million chances to see family, friends or just get out and around for prices as low as 50p. We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that,” added rail minister Huw Merriman.

The sale comes as recent rail strikes have ended for the time being, although the ongoing dispute between rail providers and union members continues.