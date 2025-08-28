London hotel room rates soar to highest ever level due to Oasis and Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis gigs and Wimbledon matches caused London’s hotel rooms to soar to their highest ever price on record in July.

According to data from CoStar, a real estate analytics provider, London’s hotel industry earned more revenue than ever recorded last month.

The price surge has been linked in part to the Gallagher reunion, which included five shows at Wembley Stadium. It was the first time they had performed in London in more than 16 years.

Three of these sold-out shows took place at the end of July, welcoming tens of thousands of fans to the capital.

Rates peaked on the night of the second performance, with a 91 per cent room occupancy.

London’s hotels’ highest average daily rate (ADR) shot up to £239, with a £219 revenue per available room (RevPAR) earned.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon pushed hotels to monthly highs on the night of Saturday, 12 July, when the women’s final took place.

Hotels were at 94 per cent occupancy, with an ADR of £276 and a RevPAR of £262.

That night was also boosted by the men’s final, held the following day. In total, the hotel industry’s occupancy rate was around 90 per cent on all but three nights of the championship.

Throughout the month, occupancy remained above 80 per cent mark in all but two days.

The average occupancy was 88.6 per cent, a 0.9 per cent year-on-year change for July. Meanwhile, the ADR rose 2.4 per cent year on year, to £234.

Alexander Robinson, a regional director at CoStar company STR, told The Independent that key events have seen hotel occupancy and ADR reach record levels, despite a “muted performance” for the London hotel market earlier in 2025.

The figures are “made even more impressive as London nears the 165,000 rooms mark,” he said. The high number of rooms means that large events, such as Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, “don’t move the needle to the extent that they do in Manchester (circa 29,00 rooms) or Edinburgh (circa 19,000 rooms).

“Despite wider macroeconomic challenges and increased competition, London hoteliers still sell on average eight rooms out of every 10 available.”

More broadly across the UK, the Office for National Statistics said that prices in restaurants and hotels rose overall by 3.4 per cent in the 12 months to July 2025, up from 2.6 per cent in the 12 months to June.

On a monthly basis, prices rose by 0.4 per cent in July 2025, compared with a fall of 0.4 per cent a year ago.

The main reason for this uptick came from accommodation services, and specifically for overnight hotel stays that were booked the night before staying.

