A luxury holiday at the Paris Olympic Games worth £16,000 is up for grabs as a travel company looks for a “luxury sports experience critic”.

The lucky winner – along with a plus one – will be whisked to the French capital for a four-night trip on 25 July by the award-winning Unforgettable Travel Company.

Once in Paris, guests will be taken by private chauffeur to the Victoria Palace Hotel, which the company says “offers timeless elegance and luxurious comfort in the heart of the vibrant Left Bank”, and is an “ideal retreat just steps away from the city’s most charming cultural attractions”.

There will be time to explore the streets on a guided tour, including strolls through the historic Montagne Ste Geneviève, the vibrant Latin Quarter, and Luxembourg Gardens.

The next day, the winner will take their seats for the Olympic Games’ opening ceremony on the bank of the Seine, which will spill out of a stadium and see a flotilla of athletes and entertainers float down the city’s river in full party mode.

Then it’s straight into the action, with two tickets to watch the handball competition.

It’s not all sports: the lucky travellers can raise a toast to the Games with a private full-day excursion to the Champagne region, accompanied by an expert guide. Once there, they’ll have the opportunity to poke around the Moët et Chandon cellars, and enjoy a private tasting and a three-course lunch.

Despite the opportunity being advised as a job for a critic, there is no actual work required.

But hopefuls will need to be quick, with applications closing at 5pm BST on Friday 31 May. Those interested must be aged 18 or over and can apply at unforgettabletravel.com.

Luke Harvey, head of marketing at Unforgettable Travel, said that the firm is “always seeking ways to improve our services” so thought they’d offer the chance to test the sports offering “at the grandest stage of all, the Olympics”.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for any sports fan to witness the pinnacle of human athleticism and history in the making,” he added.

“This summer, Paris will be alive with energy and excitement, and we want to offer someone the chance to be at the heart of it, all in luxurious style and on our tab. From the spectacular opening ceremony along the Seine to the thrill of live Olympic events, it will be an unforgettable experience.”

The winner will be chosen at random and contacted by email no later than 4 June 2024. Full terms and conditions can be found on Unforgettable Travel’s website.