South Korean airlines will be made to warn passengers against opening aircraft doors according to new operating guidelines.

The new regulation comes after a series of incidents in which passengers have tried to open the emergency exits while flying.

The Korean government said that the guidance was “included in a draft amendment of the operating guideline for airline operators” and that this is under review until 14 December, during which time a public announcement should be made, reports JoongAng.

It’s unclear whether this rule applies to foreign airlines flying in and out of South Korea. The Independent has contacted the Korea Office of Civil Aviation for further information.

The new advice comes after a series of incidents in which passengers have tried to open the emergency exits while flying. In May, a man succeeded in opening the door of an Asiana Airlines flight shortly before it landed in Daegu.

Twelve people were injured, and police later said that the man in his thirties faced up to 10 years in prison.

The 10-year penalty is in line with South Korea’s aviation security laws, applying to any passengers who interfere with “plane entrances, emergency exits or devices that hinder the security or operation of an aircraft”.

More recently, a woman was arrested for trying to open a plane door on a flight from New York to Incheon. She was apprehended by members of the cabin crew and later tested positive for crystal meth.

Currently, South Korean airlines are required to make announcements that smoking, certain use of electronic devices and any actions that prevent the cabin crew from performing their duties may result in arrest and prosecution.

Similar incidents have happened throughout the year, with a plane door bursting open on a chartered flight in Brazil in June, and the same thing happening on a flight operated by Russian carrier IrAero in January.