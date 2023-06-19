Flight makes emergency landing after plane door bursts open mid-air

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shocking footage shows the moments after a plane’s emergency door burst open during a flight over Brazil.

Passengers found themselves in the terrifying mid-air predicament just 30 minutes after the aircraft, which was on its way to Salvador, had taken off from Sao Luis, according to local media Portal O Informante.

The plane was reportedly carrying members of Brazilian singer-songwriter Tierry’s band, following a packed show last week. The singer was not on board, having travelled on an earlier flight.

Wind can be seen rushing into the aircraft while items flap around, with the acrophobia-inducing drop visible through the plane’s open doorway.

The pilot turned the plane and made an emergency landing at Hugo da Cunha Machado, back in Sao Luis.

While rescue teams were called to the scene, no one on board was injured, and the band is said to have returned to their hotel.

Authorities are investigating what caused the incident.

It’s not the first time a plane door has opened while in the air. In May, a passenger opened the door of an Asiana Airlines flight just before it landed in South Korea because he said he was feeling “uncomfortable”. The aircraft was still around 700ft above ground, causing panic onboard.

The man was arrested and faces up to 10 years in prisons for violating an aviation security law, officials said. Another passenger on that flight said: “I thought I was going to die like this.”

In January, passengers on a Russian flight survived after a door swung open mid-flight. Video footage shows part of the aircraft fuselage open to the sky at 9,000ft, as passengers clung to seats and pulled hoods up.

And in March, a passenger opened an emergency exit door on a Delta Airlines flight – though fortunately, the plane was on the ground, having just pulled away from the gate at Los Angeles International Airport.