Orlando Airport to close on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian

Orlando International Airport has announced that it will close to flights on Wednesday, amid weather conditions brought in by Hurricane Ian.

Authorities at the Florida hub posted a statement to social media and its website saying it will cease operations from 10.30am on 28 September to due to Hurricane Ian.

The closure is expected to last until Friday.

Hurricane Ian is currently close to becoming a Category 5 storm as it charges toward Florida’s west coast, packing winds of 155mph.

The statement posted to Twitter said that the airport was “prepared for the arrival and impact of Hurricane Ian”.

“After conferring with the National Weather Service, airlines and federal partners, it has been decided that commercial operations at Orlando International Airport will cease from 10.30am on Wednesday 28 September,” it continued.

The Orlando International Airport is the 10th busiest in the US, typically handling more than 50 million passengers every year and nearly 127,000 each day, according to its website.

“Entry to all parking facilities will be closed at that same period. Please contact your airline for flight updates,” Twitter staff posted with the news.

In a follow-up tweet to customers, the airport’s Twitter account stated that it expected to reopen on Friday, pending weather conditions.

“We are expected to resume operations on Friday, after assessing all damage to airport property and facilities,” said the representative.

“We recommend reaching out to your airline directly, as they will be able to provide flight updates for your specific flight,” it told customers.

Meanwhile, Disney Parks and Resorts alerted customers that some Walt Disney World hotels will be closing, along with Typhoon Lagoon and its Florida park’s mini-golf courses.

The storm intensified into an ‘”extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday and is now rapidly approaching the top end of that category, according to the US National Hurricane Center. It is expected to make landfall later on Wednesday.

As of 12pm BST (7am ET), the hurricane was around 65 miles west southwest of Naples, Florida and about 80 miles south south-west of Punta Gorda, Florida.