British shipping company P&O Ferries has announced that it is making 800 of its UK seafaring staff redundant, prompting sit-in protests by those affected aboard its vessels on the advice of union representatives.

The sudden sacking has also resulted in the company suspending services for the next few days.

So what are your rights if you were booked to travel on one of the cancelled sailings?

I have a ticket for a P&O Ferries sailing. Are there any running?

The company’s statement on its home page reads: “There will be significant disruption across P&O Ferries services over the next few days, however we are working to minimise the impact on your journey.

It says on Twitter: “P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few days. We are advising travellers of alternative arrangements.”

But in its latest statement on Friday afternoon, the ferry line said: “Our aim is to have the first of our services running again in the next day or two as we lose £1m a day for each day they are not moving.”

Can I use the booking on another ship?

It depends on the route. For the avoidance of doubt, this information applies at both ends of the route.

Dover-Calais

It appears fairly straightforward. “Please arrive as booked, we will get you away on an alternative carrier as soon as possible.

“Once at the port please head to the DFDS check-in booths.” It may be possible and/or easier to take a ferry to/from Dunkerque rather than the more popular Calais route, even if your ticket specifies Calais (the only P&O destination from Dover).

Cairnryan-Larne

“Where possible we are organising travel via an alternative operator,” says P&O Ferries. Stena Line between Cairnryan and Belfast is the obvious choice. P&O warns: “Space is very limited so we would suggest if your journey is not essential, please do not travel today. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Hull-Rotterdam

“Services tonight are cancelled. If your journey is not essential, please do not travel today. We apologise for the inconvenience and for the late notice. Those with essential travel needs will be guided by our port teams.”

Liverpool-Dublin

“Our services are currently unable to run. All customer affected will be contacted by our port teams.”

What does the law say?

Consumer protection for ferry passengers is far weaker than for airline travellers. The basic rights as stipulated by the Department for Transport (DfT) say that travellers are entitled to a new journey.

“If your ship is cancelled, or if it is more than 90 minutes late to leave, you can choose between:

a new ticket to the place you were going. This will leave as soon as possible. It will be a similar type of travel and will not cost extra.

or to get your money back for your ticket. If you were on your way back you will also be taken back to where you started.”

What about a duty of care?

For short notice cancellations (or heavy delays), the DfT says: “If your ship is cancelled, or if it is more than 90 minutes late to leave, you can get free food and drink.

“How much you get depends on how long you have to wait. [Plus] a free room with a bed. This might be on the ship or on land. If it is on land the maximum paid for a room will be £70 for each night for three nights.”

What if I don’t want to travel on P&O Ferries because of the way they have treated their staff?

Normal cancellation conditions apply. Depending on your ticket rules, you may or may not be able to claim a full refund.