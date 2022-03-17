P&O Ferries: Latest news as sailings suspended amid speculation that UK staff will be sacked
Union calls for sit-in as rumours circulate that British employees could be replaced with foreign workers
P&O Ferries has suspended all sailings amid speculation that the company is making all of its UK employees redundant.
In a message to staff seen by The Independent, P&O Ferries said: “We will be making a major company announcement today which, with the support of our shareholder DP World, will secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries.
“To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions.
“That means we’re expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today so please bear with us and we will give further information in an all-colleague announcement later today.”
Rumours abound that the business will let go of UK based staff in favour of cheaper foreign workers.
Union RMT has called a sit-in in response. Responding to reports about the future of P&O, RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “We are deeply disturbed by growing speculation that the company are today planning to sack hundreds of UK seafarers and replace them with foreign labour.
“We have instructed our members to remain onboard and are demanding our members across P&O’s UK operations are protected and that the Secretary of State intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue.”
Grant Shapps ‘concerned’ by P&O Ferries suspending sailings
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the House of Commons he is “concerned” by the situation regarding P&O Ferries.
He said: “I understand they have temporarily paused their operations and that’s causing disruption at the short straits – Calais-Dover – as well as some other ports.
“I’m working with the Kent Resilience Forum and I’ve just instructed them to become intricately involved, and other partners in this, and we’ll be taking steps later today – including ensuring that my officials will be having urgent discussions with P&O about the situation, particularly of concern for their workers.”
Truck chaos in Dover and Calais
Truck drivers are experiencing long queues as P&O Ferries suspends sailings ahead of its “major” announcement.
One driver in Calais due to return to the UK said he had been waiting for a ferry since 6am.
“More than anything I'm frustrated at the fact nobody from P&O was there to help and advise ... I've never had such shoddy service from anybody,” he told news agency PA.
The driver had to rebook with DFDS, saying: “I've had to exit the port and go through the entire process again, not to mention paying for another ticket at a higher price with them.”
“I would have appreciated somebody at least telling us what to do”, he added.
Meanwhile, on this side of the Channel, The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder reported witnessing “truck chaos” at Dover.
Speculation grows that hundreds of UK staff to lose jobs
Reports are emerging that hundreds of UK P&O Ferries staff could lose their jobs as the company gears up for a “major” announcement later today.
Rumours in the industry suggest that the ferry line, which is owned by the Dubai-based company DP World, may be making large-scale redundancies and replacing crew with seafarers recruited from abroad.
ITV’s Shehab Khan tweeted: “Understand that all sailing staff at P&O Ferries have been made redundant with immediate effect. The company will use an agency to keep their ferries running and current staff will be able to apply to the agency for work.”
P&O ferries has denied reports that it is going into liquidation, simply stating: “We have asked all ships to come alongside, in preparation for a company announcement.
“Until then, services from P&O will not be running and we are advising travellers of alternative arrangements.”
Union calls for sit-in
Responding to reports about the future of P&O and speculation that hundreds of UK seafarers employed by the company could be replaced by foreign labour RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said,
“We are deeply disturbed by growing speculation that the company are today planning to sack hundreds of UK seafarers and replace them with foreign labour.
“We have instructed our members to remain onboard and are demanding our members across P&O’s UK operations are protected and that the Secretary of State intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue.”
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be posting all the latest P&O Ferries updates throughout the day.
