Palisades fires: Is it safe to travel to California and is LAX closed?

A wind-driven wildfire has spread across California, leading authorities to order the evacuation of at least 30,000 people as the rapidly growing blaze burns across 3,000 acres.

No fatalities have been confirmed in Pacific Palisades, known for being the home of several A-listers, however, many houses have been devastated in the wake of the fire and left damaged.

A 25-year-old female firefighter and “multiple burn victims” are among the injured, according to Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) spokesperson Erik Scott said.

The LAFD said that as of Wednesday morning, zero per cent of the fire had been contained.

Other wildfires have also been declared, including the Eaton Fire, which has spread over 1,000 acres through Altadena, Pasadena, Arcadia, and Sierra Madre, and the Hurst Fire in Sylmar at 500 acres.

Almost 300,000 homes and businesses across southern California had been left without power as the fire continues to rage, meanwhile over 1,000 firefighters have been deployed to the scene to try and combat the fires.

Pacific Palisades is a residential community and attracts very few tourists, however, the area it sits in, Los Angeles County, is popular with visitors who are heading to the sandy shores of Venice Beach, exploring Hollywood and touring round studios and museums among many other attractions.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) sits relatively close to the Palisades fires, but so far minimal travel disruption has occurred.

Meanwhile, several roads including parts of the Pacific Coast Highway have been closed as of early Wednesday morning.

Has the fire impacted flights at LAX?

LAX is around 19 miles south of Pacific Palisades, but the majority of arrivals and departures have continued as normal amid the wildfires.

As of Wednesday morning, the majority of flights scheduled to arrive have done so on time, with the exception of a couple of flights that had been delayed, but there appears to be no cancellations since Tuesday, data from FlightRadar24 shows.

There were a number of diversions on Tuesday, such as a Flexjet flight that diverted to Long Beach Airport and a Southwest flight which was diverted to San Diego Airport.

On Tuesday, there were very few cancelled departures, however the majority of flights saw delays of no more than an hour. Some departures that did experience longer delays, however, especially moving into the late evening.

Passengers should check with their airline to confirm their flight details ahead of travelling.

Has the fire impacted other travel?

The LAFD said that the Pacific Coast Highway is closed from McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica to Topanga Canyon with LAPD managing traffic for evacuations.

Caltrans, California’s Department of Transportation, has announced several road closures due to the wildfires throughout region.

“As of 1.30am, highways are being fully closed at various locations due to fires or wind-related incidents. Limit your non-essential travel & stay away from the areas!” Caltrans wrote in its update.

Closures as of 1am local time on Wednesday:

Southbound on Pacific Coast Highway closed at Cross Creek Road. Northbound lanes were closed at McClure Tunnel.

Westbound I-10 traffic was being diverted at Lincoln Boulevard.

State Route 27 (Topanga Canyon Boulevard) was closed in both directions between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Drive.

In Azusa, State Route 39 (San Gabriel Canyon Road) was closed north of the city as a preventative measure. Only residents were allowed to enter.

Westbound lanes of the I-210 closed at Roxford Street. Traffic is being diverted there.

Eastbound lanes of the I-210 closed at the I-5.

Northbound and eastbound connectors of the I-5 to the eastbound 210 Freeway closed.

I-5 northbound truck lanes were closed to the I-210 and State Route 14.

Authorities have warned that due to power outages, some traffic lights may be malfunctioning.

“When traffic signals are dark or blinking red, treat them as a stop sign. Due to heavy winds and power outages, some highway and on and off ramp locations may have signals that are temporarily out. Slow down if power is out in your area,” Caltrans said.

“Be prepared to take alternative routes to avoid road closures and come to a complete stop when lights are flashing red or malfunctioning during the Palisades Fire,” the City of Malibu added.

What attractions have closed?

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk announced that they will be closed Wednesday, 8 January as a result of the extreme winds and fire conditions.

“We will continue to assess the situation and expect to open for business tomorrow. The safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority,” the park said in an update to guests.

The Getty Center will be closed on Wednesday as well and The Getty Villa will be closed through to Monday, 13 January. Fire reached the grounds of The Getty Villa Museum, located in the Palisades, on Tuesday and burned some vegetation, but officials have said that the structure and its collections were safe.

Government travel advice

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice for the USA, warning travellers of the fast-spreading wildfires that are currently active within Los Angeles County.

The FCDO wrote: “You should monitor local media and follow the advice of the local authorities. More detailed information can be found on CAL FIRE.

“If you are in need of consular assistance, you should call +1 310 789 0031 or visit Emergency help. In the UK, call +44 (0) 20 7008 5000.”

Where are the fires and where is under evacuation orders?

The wildfires that have engulfed several homes have spread around the affluent Pacific Palisades area in Los Angeles County.

By Tuesday evening, the fire had expanded from 300 acres to nearly 3,000, fueled by a fierce windstorm.

Aside from the Palisades, the Hurst Fire, which is raging through Sylmar in the San Fernando Valley, has grown to 500 acres, according to an incident update by Cal Fire.

According to the latest estimates from the USDA Forest Service, the Eaton Fire, impacting Altadena, Pasadena, Arcadia, and Sierra Madre, has grown to 1,000 acres.

Evacuation orders and evacuation warnings are in effect for many areas and communities within or surrounding the areas of the fire.

Cal Fire issued a red flag warning for the region saying it faced the threat of extreme wildfires fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, low humidity, and critically dry vegetation.

Can I cancel my holiday or flight and get a refund?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to the USA, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

As for flights, Simon Calder, travel correspondent at The Independent, says: “Whatever the cause of a cancellation, and regardless of the amount of notice that is given, you can insist upon replacement transport: the airline must get you to your destination as soon as possible if that is what you want.”

“The UK Civil Aviation Authority says that means if a flight is available on the original day of travel, the passenger must be booked on it – even if it is on a rival carrier.”

However, cash compensation may not be available, as the airlines may claim the wildfires come under ‘extraordinary circumstances’, which means that the cancellation was not the airline’s fault.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast