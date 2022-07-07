Your ultimate summer holiday packing list

Some people hate packing for a holiday. I am not one of these people. Call it frequent flyer arrogance, call it Big Virgo Energy, call it plain annoying, but I start making my list around two weeks before departure. I then begin foraging around for the essentials one week before - you just know that passport is wedged in the bottom of a drawer somewhere - making sure I leave two or three buffer days before the journey to allow for picking up last-minute essentials. It’s an art form, I adore it, and I pride myself on being the person doling out plug adapters and charger cables to those who have not made their own nifty list.

Everyone has individual needs, wants and little luxuries for a summer holiday - clothing being a whole personal list of your own - but the core items remain the same. I haven’t included a laptop or any work paraphernalia, because I sincerely hope you’ll be able to switch off this summer. Here are the must-haves:

Everything you’ll (probably) need for a beach holiday this summer

Passport(s)

Boarding pass(es) or train/ferry tickets

SPF/sun cream. Factor 30 and above is recommended; SPF50 for kids

Sun hat(s)

Sunglasses

Phone charger (I always like to bring a back-up cable as they can be a nightmare to find if they conk out)

Plug adapter(s)

Swimsuit/bikini/trunks

Flip flops

Comfy shoes or trainers

Toothbrush/electric toothbrush and charger

Toothpaste

Headphones

Shampoo, conditioner and shower gel if you’re self-catering

After sun or gentle moisturiser

A beach towel if you won’t have a hotel that provides them

Face wipes or make-up remover

Make-up bag for those who wear it

Hairbrush or comb (longer-haired folks and mums swear by the Tangle Teezer)

Plenty of hair ties for long hair

A nail file

Lip balm

Shorts

Sundresses and light shirts

Glasses or contacts if you wear them

Enough underwear for the week/fortnight

Gym gear if you plan to exercise

Backpack for exploring and/or smaller evening bag

A tote or beach bag

Emergency medical kit: plasters, antihistamine/bite cream, painkillers, stomach-settling remedies

Any essential medication of your own

Goggles/snorkel, face mask and flippers if you have them

A couple of light jackets and jumpers for colder nights or higher altitudes

Entertainment for the plane: pre-downloaded streaming shows, podcasts or a good old fashioned magazine

A camera or smartphone with plenty of space for new snaps (plus camera charger if needed)

Books or Kindle: a summer read (or four) is an essential for many

A Bluetooth speaker for the room or apartment

A slim canvas bag or spare tote to use as a laundry bag

Snacks. While these should always be nearby in an airport or local shop, having a cereal bar or two on hand can save the day during unexpected long waits

Travel wash - if you’ll be there long enough to want to refresh any clothing

Cash in local currency or travel money card: an ‘emergency cab amount’ of cash is a good rule of thumb

An offline copy or screenshot of your hotel’s address and any transfer details - in case of roaming issues

An offline copy or print-out of your travel insurance details

An offline copy or printed scan of your passport, in case you lose it

ID or driving licence if needed

A reusable water bottle

Hand sanitiser

Masks for destinations that still require them

Eye mask or neck pillow if needed for flight

Your house keys - and put them somewhere easily reached for your return!

Things you’re most likely to forget, so double check

Correct plug adapter. This is a useful catch-all guide to different types.

Medical kit. Hopefully you won’t need it, but boy does it help avoid hours of gesticulating at the pharmacy.

Toothbrush charger if yours is electronic.

Jackets and jumpers - even the Med gets the odd chilly evening.

Enough entertainment for your journey - if flying, allow for double your airport and flight time, just in case of delays.

The liquid limit: Keep liquids to under 100ml (and labelled as such) and able to fit in a zip-lock bag in hand luggage, with larger items in hold luggage.

And one more tip...

Want to become a packing pro? Take note of anything you realise you’ve forgotten or wish you’d packed while on holiday, and add it to a rolling list in your phone’s Notes app. Next time you’ll be equipped for anything.