Passenger brawl on Ryanair Edinburgh flight forces emergency landing

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Tenerife was forced to divert for an emergency landing in Portugal after multiple passengers became “disruptive” and started fighting mid-flight.

In a huge brawl, the passengers hurled insults and bottles at one another and had to be separated by “powerless” cabin crew just two hours into the almost five-hour flight.

Terrified children onboard flight FR2969 were reportedly “in tears” over the ordeal.

Footage captured from inside the cabin shows a man and woman pointing and yelling at each other to, “Shut up, shut the f*** up”.

The man responds: “It was f***ing your man.”

When another female passenger attempted to diffuse the situation, the enraged woman shouted back: “Shut up you little c***. Shut the f*** up.”

The rowdy passengers were removed from the plane by police in Porto, Portugal before the plane continued its journey to the Canary Islands two hours behind schedule.

One passenger called the “out of control” trip, the “worst flight of my life”.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “This flight from Edinburgh to Tenerife (25 Feb) diverted to Porto when a small number of passengers became disruptive onboard.

“Crews called ahead for police assistance and the aircraft was met by local police upon arrival who removed these passengers before this flight continued to Tenerife.

“This is now a matter for local police.”

It’s the second disorderly incident on the Edinburgh to Tenerife flightpath in the last week.

Two men were removed from a Ryanair plane by Spanish police after a fight erupted onboard the same route just five days earlier.

A series of similar incidents plagued the budget Irish carrier last year. Police officers removed a “drunk” man from a Ryanair flight after he started a fight onboard in September, and a woman was filmed clashing with fellow passengers before being escorted off a plane in August.