Will passports have to change following the Queen’s death?

Queen Elizabeth II’s death has sparked questions as to whether passports will need to be changed.

The monarch died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

Items with her name and iconography will need to be replaced with those of her heir, King Charles III.

Wording and imagery on the UK passport will need to be altered, as well as those on banknotes, coins, stamps, post boxes, and in the national anthem – among others.

But making these changes is expected to take years as the monarch’s 70-year reign was the longest in history.

Words in the British passport need some tweaks after the Queen’s death (Getty Images)

The British passport contains the words: “Her Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary.”

The wording in new passports will need tweaks to change the word “her” to “his” to make it relevant to the new king.

This will only happen when passports expire – usually 10 years from the date of issue – and are up for renewal. They will remain valid for travel until then.

The Queen and the then Duke of Cornwall, who is now King Charles III, in 2019 (REUTERS)

It will be the second change to British passports in recent years linked to a significant historical event. Following Brexit, new UK passports are a dark blue colour rather than the burgundy used by most European Union nations.

It’s not just in the UK that passports will change after the Queen’s death, as her name and symbols are also used in Commonwealth nations where she was the head of state.

For example, passports in New Zealand contain the words: “The Governor-General in the Realm of New Zealand requests in the Name of Her Majesty the Queen all whom it may concern to allow the holder to pass without delay or hindrance and in case of need to give all lawful assistance and protection.”

The message is repeated in Māori, with reference to “Kuini Erihapeti Tuarua” – which means Queen Elizabeth II.

The passports in New Zealand will remain valid for travel and will only need to be replaced with updated ones when up for renewal, according to news website Stuff.