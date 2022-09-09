World leaders offer their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes have poured in from world leaders across the globe after Buckingham Palace announced the peaceful death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96.

Among the figureheads offering their condolences are Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, and Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Canadian prime minister said that she was a “constant presence in our lives” and “her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.

Mr Zelensky, Ukraine’s President, said his “thoughts and prayers” were with Britain after its “irreparable loss.”

Elizabeth II was both Britain’s longest-serving and longest-living monarch.

Sign up for our newsletters.