Passports to become more expensive for first time in five years

New UK passports are set to become more expensive soon, for the first time in five years.

The updated fees will apply to those looking to renew their passport, as well as people who are ordering a brand-new one.

These price changes will come into effect on 2 February and they’ll impact upon passport applications for both adults and children.

The proposal means the fee for a standard online application which is made from within the UK will go from £75.50 to £82.50 for adults.

Meanwhile, the price for the same standard online passport application for a child will rise from £49 to £53.50.

For postal applications filed from the UK, costs will jump from £85 for an adult to the new price of £93. This charge will increase from £58.50 to £64 for a child.

However, the government advises that fees will remain the same for all customers applying for a passport using the priority service.

It currently costs £177 for the Online Premium Service, which offers those needing a passport urgently an appointment as soon as two days after application.

Alternatively, the One-Week Fast Track Service is £142 for an adult passport and £122 for a child.

A statement on Gov.uk says: “The new fees will help the Home Office move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation.”

It clarifies that “the government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.”

According to the statement, “the fees will also contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders.”

Additionally, the funds will go towards the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders, with ministers saying the increase “will also help enable the government to continue improving its services.”

Last year, passport users were beset with delays, with thousands waiting more than the maximum-advised 10 weeks for a new travel document.

The UK government states that, since January 2022, over 95 per cent of standard applications have been processed within a turnaround of 10 weeks.

“Customers are advised that they should apply in good time before travelling,” said the statement.

The passport fee proposals remain subject to scrutiny in Parliament.