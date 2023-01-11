Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.

The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023.

This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.

Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views.

Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset Limited between New Orleans and Los Angeles; and Empire Builder from Portland to Chicago.

The pass can also be used on the Lake Shore Limited journey which takes passengers from either New York City or Boston to Chicago.

The USA Rail Pass is available on all Amtrak services, except the Acela, Auto Train and Thruway Bus Series 7000-7999 routes. Passengers also can’t use the pass at Maple Leaf Canadian stations.

It’s worth noting that if your route involves a connecting train, this will use up two of the pass’s allocated journeys.

Amtrak advises that segments which only offer flexible fares aren’t available for rail pass bookings. Travel is restricted to four one-way trips between the same two stations, too.

Instructions on the rail operator’s website outline: “When booking your segment on Amtrak.com or the Amtrak app, we will provide guidance on which departures are available with your pass.”

The deal is valid for coach class travel only, and Amtrak Guest Rewards members can accrue two loyalty points per dollar spent on their USA Rail Pass purchase.

The USA Rail Pass is valid for 120 days after the date of purchase. Travellers will have 30 days to use it after taking their first journey before it expires.