Pensioner accidentally pepper sprays entire spa, injuring 13 people

An 80-year-old woman is being investigated by police after accidentally letting off pepper spray in a spa in Germany.

At around 9.50am on Wednesday, the pensioner began rummaging through her handbag in the entrance of the Keidel Thermal Baths in Freiburg, a city in southwest Germany’s Black Forest region.

According to local media, she wanted to show the spray to a friend.

Instead, she accidentally activated the spray, releasing the toxic substance throughout the foyer.

The irritant then reportedly spread throughout the building through the ventilation system.

Thirteen visitors to the thermal baths were affected by the incident and complained of eye irritation.

Emergency services, including police and fire personnel, attended the scene and treated the injured.

According to BILD, the pensioner was one of those injured.

The entire pool was evacuated for around 30 minutes for safety reasons, while the entrance area was mechanically ventilated by emergency services, before guests were allowed to return.

The 80-year-old is reportedly being investigated for negligent bodily harm.

In a statement to The Independent, Oliver Heintz, director of Keidel Mineral-Thermalbad, said:“We regret the incident and the inconvenience caused to our guests.

“The situation was handled quickly and professionally by our team and the emergency services.

“We are in close contact with the authorities and will take the necessary steps to support a thorough clarification.”

The Independent has contacted local police for further comment.

Pepper spray is a non-lethal self-defence tool made from oleoresin capsicum (OC), a chemical derived from hot chilli peppers.

It causes a severe burning sensation in the eyes, skin, and respiratory system, leading to temporary blindness, coughing, difficulty breathing and intense pain.

Pepper spray is illegal to buy, sell or carry in the UK and is classed as an offensive weapon.

In Germany, however, pepper spray is legal for use against animals and people “in self-defence situations” and can be purchased by people as young as 14 years old.

In 2023, an American Airlines flight was forced to land more than 800 miles from its destination after a passenger released pepper spray into the cabin.

The incident was described by one passenger as “incredibly scary not being able to breathe”.

According to the US Transportation Security Administration, pepper spray is not allowed in carry-on bags.