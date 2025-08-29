Alarm after spree of tourist deaths in popular Thai holiday island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The deaths of multiple tourists in a picturesque island in Thailand have raised alarms over the alleged lack of proper security and safety measures during the ongoing monsoon season.

At least four people died in Thailand’s Phuket in just a week after being swept away by strong currents, which prompted local authorities to enforce stricter safety measures.

Last week, a 68-year-old Swedish man succumbed after reportedly collapsing on Kata Beach while wading out of shallow water. The body of an 28-year-old American national was discovered by the popular tourist hotspot, Patong Beach, in Phuket.

A Russian national, 35, drowned during his midnight swim with his partner in Saku, Thalang. The couple had entered the sea when a large wave quickly pulled them under, local media reported. The Russian man pushed his 25-year-old partner to safety but was swept away by the current.

Later that afternoon, two swimmers struggling in the water near Kata Beach were rescued by a bystander, who said there was no lifeguard on duty. One of the men succumbed to the injuries.

Eyewitnesses told the Thai Examiner that there were no red flags raised on the beach to warn the tourists off the potential dangerous waves. The man who pulled tourists out of the water rued that the victim could have been alive had there been lifeguards present at the beach. He reportedly claimed that the emergency assistance was delayed for about 20 minutes, putting both men at greater risk.

Phuket’s beaches, with their pristine white sands and turquoise waters, continue to draw international tourists, despite recent concerns over safety. Popular spots like Patong, Kata, and Karon welcome thousands of foreign visitors each year.

Earlier this month, a 10-year-old Canadian girl drowned at Kata Beach, a day after her family arrived in Phuket on vacation. According to local media, despite strong waves, no red warning flags were posted. Her body was recovered after a four-hour-long search by rescue teams, who said she may have struck underwater rocks.

( Sylke Rohrlach )

Her death forced Thai authorities to put more warning flags and deploy more lifeguards during the monsoon season, when the sea is particularly rough.

High humidity and onshore winds from the southwest monsoon creates unpredictable weather conditions for holidaymakers visiting Thailand during the wettest months of the year.

Most drownings occur in the first five minutes, officials say, with lifeguard shortages and delayed rescue efforts compounding the crisis, according to local reports. Thai authorities have launched public awareness campaigns at resorts and beaches to avoid further tragedies.

Phuket’s beaches are also facing a new threat as venomous Blue Dragon sea slugs wash ashore after heavy rains. The Pokemon-like electric-blue creatures, which feed on stinging jellyfish, can cause intense pain, burns, and rashes on contact. Thailand's health and marine officials have issued warnings, urging swimmers to steer clear, wear protective gear, and use vinegar in case of stings.