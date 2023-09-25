Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A charter plane flying the Pittsburgh Steelers home from Las Vegas was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City after an oil pressure failure.

The flight took off at 9pm after a win at the Steeler’s football game on Sunday night.

The Airbus A330-900 landed just after 5am in Kansas City. The oil pressure failure was located in one of the plane’s engines.

Fire trucks were at the scene to inspect the plane, as well as precautionary emergency responders.

No one was injured and everyone remained on the plane while it was being inspected, CBS reported.

The Steeler’s senior director of communications made a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying they are doing what they can to allow the players to arrive back in Pittsburgh.

“Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas. Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today,” he said.

The Steelers’ defensive end Cam Heyward also took to X to joke about the emergency landing, saying they may have had to land due to the referees flagging All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick for “roughing the passer” during the Sunday night game.

He then tweeted Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelse and Taylor Swift, who are rumoured to be dating, asking for a ride.

It is currently unclear when the Pittsburgh Steelers will be back in the air to return home