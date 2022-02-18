Planes visibly shaken by 100mph winds as they struggle to land at Heathrow airport

Video filmed at Heathrow airport shows planes visibly shaken by high-speed winds as they attempt to land.

In one clip shared on social media, a British Airways aircraft approaches the runway but is forced to perform a “go-around” – increasing altitude in order to make a second landing attempt – after being battered by winds that see it sway dramatically from side to side.

“New pants please!” reads the video caption on Twitter, accompanying footage taken by Big Jet TV’s live stream from the airport.

“Oh no, he didn’t like that!” the person filming can be heard saying on the video.

“How close did he get to landing?” another spectator asks.

“Twenty feet, maybe a bit closer,” comes the response.

As Storm Eunice bears down on the UK, more than 100 flights have so far been cancelled or diverted.

British Airways alone has cancelled at least 80 flights to and from London airports: 44 serving Heathrow, 36 at London City.

All the cancellations so far are domestic and European.

Several other airlines have cancelled some flights in and out of Heathrow, including Aer Lingus from Cork and Dublin, Swiss from Zurich, Lufthansa from Frankfurt and KLM from Amsterdam.

On an easyJet flight from Bordeaux to Gatwick, passengers endured two attempted landings before their Airbus went into a holding pattern over Sussex before flying back to its starting point in southwest France.

The airline told passengers: “We’re very sorry that your flight has now been diverted back to Bordeaux. This is due to poor weather conditions in London Gatwick, which are below safe operating limits.”