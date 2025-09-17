Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cruise passengers have been left disappointed after P&O Cruises cancelled two scheduled sailings in Europe.

According to the cruise line, the cancellation of Ventura’s four-night Amsterdam voyage in February 2026 is due to an “extension to a necessary refit” for the ship.

A two-week sailing to Spain, France and Italy on Arvia departing 11 April 2027 has also been cancelled.

Two new week-long itineraries – K708N to the Norwegian fjords and K708P to Spain and France – will go on sale as alternative sailings on 18 September.

A spokesperson for P&O Cruises said: “On occasion, it is necessary to change an itinerary from what was previously published, and we are sorry this change has impacted a small number of our guests.

“If a guest has booked on these cruises, they will receive a full refund of money paid to the original payment method within 14 working days.”

The cruise line added that affected cruise passengers will receive up to £50 per person in future on-board spending money if they book a new cruise by 24 October 2025.

P&O Cruises recently sparked debate among parents after it introduced a new pre-booking system that lets passengers pay to secure a kids’ club space before boarding one of its cruise ships.

Previously, P&O Cruises let parents reserve a space at The Reef kids’ club for free once on board, but the new system allows parents to pay to secure a spot for their children even sooner.

A space can be booked from two weeks before departure when logging into the My P&O Cruises site, with prices starting at £4.95 for daytime and £8.95 for evening sessions.

Spaces will still be available on a first-come, first-served basis to book for free once on the cruise ship.

