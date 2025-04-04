Port of Dover £6m upgrade makes room for world’s largest cruise ships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Port of Dover has completed an upgrade costing more than £6m in order to welcome larger cruise ships to Kent.

Mooring facilities on two of its dedicated cruise berths have been expanded to make room for ships of up to 350 metres length overall for the first time.

The berths previously had a length of up to 300m and 320m, respectively.

Southampton may be the UK’s largest and best-known cruise terminal but Dover already welcomes more than 20 cruise lines a year, bringing up to 8,000 passengers into the region on its busiest weekend to visit landmarks, such as the White Cliffs of Dover.

It is a popular departure point for well-known brands such as Carnival, Fred Olsen, Holland America Line, Saga and Windstar.

The port also welcomed new ship Viking Vela for its inaugural UK call last month.

Four Viking Ocean cruise ships – Viking Jupiter, Viking Saturn, Viking Sky and Viking Vela – will sail to Dover this year for a total of 19 calls as part of its London to Bergen and British Isles sailings.

A statement from the Port of Dover following the upgrade said that it can now welcome “some of the largest cruise ships in the world” and would have room for bigger ships from brands such as Disney, MSC, Norwegian and Princess.

Peter Wright, head of cruise at the Port of Dover, said: “Our 2025 season is in full swing, and we already see a diverse range of cruise ships bringing in thousands of guests each week during high season. Our vision for cruise will ensure that Dover remains at the forefront of the sector, whilst delivering economic benefits across the region.”

Sonia Limbrick, head of business development for cruise at the port, added: “Dover, and the surrounding areas, have a huge appeal to cruise visitors from all over the world with iconic heritage and culture, in addition to being a convenient turnaround hub with exceptional customer service.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey alongside our cruise lines.”

