Portugal pledges stricter beach access rules amid luxury resort development

Portugal has pledged to introduce stricter public access rules for a popular stretch of the country’s coastline amid increased property development.

Officials in the Portuguese government have committed to improving access to a 27-mile stretch of coastline where rising housing prices, and the development of luxury resorts, has sparked concerns about public access to beaches.

Beach towns such as Comporta, coined “the Hamptons of Portugal”, have witnessed a spike in foreign investors and wealthy tourists. In turn, this has resulted in soaring costs and decreased access to public beaches where many local people grew up

An assessment by the Portuguese Environment Agency (APA) of 22 beaches found that nine had access limitations. Of these, seven were restricted by private resorts and two had controlled entry.

At Galé-Fontainhas, one of the affected beaches, access runs through the CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club. The resort is owned by US real estate investor Mike Meldman, co-founder of Casamigos Tequila with actor George Clooney.

A young couple, who work at a nearby campsite, told Euronews: “If you want to get to the beach, you either have to take the path that already existed, which is difficult from behind, or you have to leave your ID at the entrance and go through the campsite.

“It's only when you get back that you'll have your ID card back for security reasons,” they said.

Portuguese Minister for the Environment, Maria da Graça Carvalho, stated that no new tourist development near the beaches can be approved in mainland Portugal without first ensuring public access to beaches.

In a speech last month, she insisted that “there are no private beaches in Portugal and any attempt to limit or hinder the free access of the population to the beaches will be identified” and opposed.

“The beaches in Portugal are public, therefore, access to the beaches cannot be blocked under any conditions.”

The Independent has approached the Portuguese government and the APA for further comment.

