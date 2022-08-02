Jump to content
<p>Portugal’s Faro International Airport: This gateway to the Algarve is particularly popular with UK holidaymakers</p>

More travel chaos as Portuguese airport workers’ unions propose August strikes

Unions accuse manager of Portugal’s biggest airports of failing to increase wages and provide better working conditions

Aisha Rimi
Tuesday 02 August 2022 11:18
In more bad news for travel chaos, Portuguese civil aviation workers have threatened to go on a three-day strike in late August in a dispute over pay and better working conditions.

The strike is set to take place from 19 August to 21 August, which is set to be an unusually busy summer weekend for travel, the Portugal’s Civil Aviation Workers’ Union (SINTAC) and the Commercial Aviation Staff Union (SQAC) said in a joint statement.

The unions have accused ANA - the airport conglomerate that manages 10 airports in Portugal including in Lisbon, Porto and Faro - and French group Vinci, which controls ANA, of not paying workers decent wages, despite making multi-million euro net profits.

They have also demanded that ANA and Vinci adopt “urgent” measures to ensure workers feel safe while doing their jobs.

In a statement, ANA said it regretted the unions’ decision to strike, as salaries were reviewed in April and bonuses were given to workers.

“ANA will continue to promote dialogue with social partners and will continue the ongoing negotiation,” the airport operator said.

The unions represent cabin crew as well as ground handling services and other companies related to the aviation sector.

The proposal is the latest in a series of walkouts at a time Europe’s transport sector continues to struggle handling a return to travel after the Covid lockdowns and the increased demand in travel.

Spanish airline workers have also threatened Ryanair with industrial action this month, also demanding higher pay and better working conditions.

Meanwhile, UK holidaymakers have been hit by a series of rail strikes during the summer holidays, some at weekend that are typically popular for staycations in the country.

Yesterday, British Airways stopped selling short-haul flights from Heathrow airport for at least a week due to a cap on daily passenger numbers imposed over the summer.

