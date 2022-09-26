Pound worth less than €0.92 at London bureau de change
Exclusive: Slump in sterling will bite airlines and holiday companies whose costs are largely in dollars and euros
Shadow chancellor says she's 'very concerned' by fall of pound following the mini-budget
The collapse in sterling since the chancellor’s mini Budget on Friday is already hitting travellers hard – with the pound buying less than a euro or dollar at international bureaux de change.
Just before 8am on Monday morning, the Change Group office at London St Pancras International was selling €100 for £108.84 – valuing the pound at less than 92 euro cents.
The station is the hub for Eurostar trains to Paris, Lille, Brussels and Amsterdam.
Compared with pre-euro currencies, that rate is equivalent to 6.04 French francs for each pound.
While other exchange providers are offering slightly better rates, the slump in the value of sterling to a record low against the US dollar will push up costs for UK airlines and holiday firms – and slash the spending power of British travellers.
The pound has fallen 5 per cent against the euro since the chancellor’s “mini Budget” on Friday. In early trading on Monday morning, sterling fell to just above $1.03, compared with $1.35 at the start of the year – a drop of almost a quarter.
The previous low, in 1985, was $1.05.
Were sterling to settle at the new level, the effect would be to make dollar purchases one-third more expensive in pounds.
Key costs in aviation are denominated in dollars, in particular fuel and aircraft leases. Many airlines have some of their foreign exchange and fuel needs “hedged”: bought in advance at a set rate.
But if sterling remains low, carriers including British Airways, easyJet and Jet2 will face sharply increased costs.
Holiday firms such as Tui also have large commitments in euros, for example for hotel rooms, staff costs and handling charges in EU countries.
With many other nations locking their currency to the US dollar, the collapse of sterling also marks an all-time low against currencies from the UAE dirham to the East Caribbean dollar.
The slump in sterling, though, makes the UK cheaper for overseas visitors – potentially boosting the inbound tourism market.
At constant sterling prices, a London hotel room that cost an American tourist $200 at the start of 2022 is now only $150.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies