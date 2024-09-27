Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Prince superfans now have the opportunity to spend a night in the actual house used in the legendary musician’s Purple Rain film, as his former bandmates become Airbnb hosts.

For the first time ever, fans can pay homage to Prince’s career and legacy from inside the world of his beloved film character, The Kid, by staying a night in the Minneapolis home that featured in the 1984 classic.

The Airbnb will be hosted by musicians Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, Prince’s former bandmates in The Revolution and his Purple Rain co-stars.

To celebrate 40 years since the release of Purple Rain, the house has been newly refurbished and restored to create the ultimate fan experience, decked floor-to-ceiling with purple velvet colour schemes and odes to the singer.

Rooms will also feature exclusive pieces of memorabilia and items Prince’s personal collection, including his most legendary outfits displayed behind the glass, with a collection of 1980s-inspired outfits, accessories and eye-makeup also on hand to allow guests to feel the full rockstar fantasy.

open image in gallery The bedroom has been decked out to match The Kid’s bedroom in the movie ( Eric Ogden )

The Airbnb is packed with small details for fans to delve deeper into The Kid’s world, with a 1980s stereo preloaded with songs that inspired the character and QR codes that play Wendy and Lisa’s personal commentary and insights.

The house also features a spa, heavily inspired by Prince’s When Doves Cry music video, complete with a claw-foot tub and stained glass windows, with purple bath robes, face masks and lavender bath bombs also available for guests.

Wendy and Lisa also left instructions in the ‘muse lounge’ to play the chorus of Purple Rain on the drums, piano or guitar, along with pre-recorded audio of The Kid ready to play.

open image in gallery Some of Prince’s iconic outfits will be displayed in the Airbnb ( Eric Ogden )

Fans of the film will also be able to spend a night in The Kid’s bedroom, which is decked out to match the film, with Prince’s personal tape collection, including one of Prince’s demo recordings, also at guests’ fingertips.

Despite all the Prince memorabilia on hand to peruse over during the stay, the hosts say that the best part of the house is the secret room, only found if a secret door is activated, leading to a space filled with unknown treasures to take a look at.

open image in gallery The house is found in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis ( Eric Ogden )

One object in particular found in this room, a faux vinyl album, contains seven clues, which, if guests answer correctly, will lead to even more secret rewards.

The space will be available for 25 seperate one-night stays for up to four guests that can be booked on Airbnb. Fans can submit their request to book between 2–6 October 2024, with stays available from 26 October until 14 December.

open image in gallery The decor is purple-themed, with 1980s accents throughout ( Eric Ogden )

It will cost each guest $7 (£5.20) to stay, a tribute to Prince’s favourite number.

Wendy and Lisa hope the Airbnb will allow loyal Prince fans to feel more connected to the musician and his career.

“We were lucky enough to be a part of the music scene in Minneapolis during such a pivotal era for rock music, playing with Prince in one of the most successful bands of our generation and starring alongside him in the Purple Rain film,” they said.

“The Purple Rain house stands as a tribute to our dear friend Prince, the timeless character he brought to life, and the lasting impact he continues to have.

“We hope the space gives fans a glimpse into the eclectic world Prince created, and visitors walk away feeling a little bit closer to him as an artist and person.”

